Courtney Marshall, of 195 Little Chuckey Cutoff, Mosheim, was issued a criminal summons about 11:45 p.m Friday for running a red light and driving on a suspended license by the Greeneville Police Department. Sgt. Shawn Hinkle responded to a traffic offense at the intersection of Andrew Johnson Highway and Erwin Highway. According to the report, Marshall ran a red light and a records check showed she had a suspended license and had no proof of insurance.
An unknown suspect cut the locks off of multiple storage units around 3:50 p.m Friday at Storage Hub, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Chase Bible responded to the 60 block of Pruit Road where a surveilance video from the business caught the suspect burglarizing the storage units. According to the report, the video shows a man getting out of a Chevrolet truck and cutting the chain to the gate of the business, then cutting the locks of two storage units. The owners of those storage units have been contacted. The suspect remains unknown at this time.
A chainsaw was stolen from a truck bed at 12:20 p.m Monday in the 10400 block of Lonesome Pine Trail, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff's department. While the victim was inside Love's Truck Stop, someone stole the chainsaw from the victim's truck bed, according to a report by Deputy Matthew McCamey. The total value of stolen items is $400.