Bruce E. Grove, 52, of Greeneville, was charged about 2:50 p.m. Saturday with criminal trespass and aggravated burglary by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Nicholas Foster responded to the 800 block of Dashaway Road, where the victim of the incident reportedly told law enforcement they had problems with Grove coming onto the property. Grove reportedly had a criminal trespassing charge issued against him from the multiple times he went onto the property, Foster said in the report. Grove reportedly drove his truck onto the victims property, walked into the residence through an unlocked door and allegedly began cursing at the residents while seated at the kitchen table. The victim told law enforcement that Grove was acting “irate” and reportedly stated there was “a network of people after him and his family,” Foster added in the report. Grove had reportedly left the property before deputies responded to the scene. Grove was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Timothy J. Ingle, 40, of 120 Holly Creek Road, was charged about 5:55 p.m. Friday with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license, by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Dalton Balthazr initiated a traffic stop for an expired tag on the suspect’s vehicle in the 100 block of Twin Barnes Road. A records check showed Ingle to have a suspended license for failure to pay fines to the county. Law enforcement searched Ingle at the Greene County Detention Center and found a syringe in a jacket pocket, Balthazr stated in the report. Ingle was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.