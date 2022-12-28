Andrew C. Gibson, of 993 Possum Creek Road, was charged about 4 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with reckless driving, driving on a suspended license-2nd offense and having no proof of vehicle insurance following a crash on Chestnut Ridge Road at Middle Creek Road. Gibson was seen in a vehicle backing out of a driveway nearby at a “known drug house” address, Deputy George Ball said in a report. A deputy turned around but the car “was already at a high rate of speed leaving the house,” the report said. As a patrol car closed the distance on Gibson, the car he was driving wrecked on a curve near the intersection. Gibson got out of the car and put his hands above his head. He was bleeding and was evaluated at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS before being taken to Greeneville Community Hospital. A records check showed that Gibson’s driver’s license was suspended. He was also cited for a seat belt violation and issued criminal summonses for the other offenses.. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
Bobby V. Norton, 43, of 2586 Whitehouse Road, was charged about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Norton was seen driving on West Bernard Avenue and known to have a revoked driver’s license, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. A traffic stop was made, and a K-9 deployed on the car Norton was driving alerted on it. A bag containing five used syringes and THC wax was found. Three Gabapentin pills were found after arrest. Norton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Scott Anthony Seymour, 27, of Cleveland, Ohio, was taken into custody about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Police looking for a theft suspect located Seymore sitting with his luggage in a laundromat on Old Stage Road. While speaking with Seymore, police learned he had a fully extraditable warrant for a violation of probation from a felony assault charge in Cleveland Ohio, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Seymore is held in the Greene County Detention Center pending extradition to Ohio.
A car was destroyed by fire about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Carters Valley Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The owner told deputies she was pulling into her driveway and saw the car on fire. The Mosheim and United volunteer fire departments extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The 2017 Honda Civic is valued at $22,000.