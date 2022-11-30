Bradley W. Guthrie, 37, 4320 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, was charged about 4:53 p.m Monday with possession of methamphetamines by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jon Luke Myers responded to the intersection of Old Stage Road and North Rufe Taylor Road. Myers said he saw the suspect not wearing a seat belt while driving on Old Stage Road and conducted a traffic stop. After speaking with Guthrie, Myers asked the suspect if he had any narcotics in his possession, Guthrie allegedly told law enforcement he had methamphetamine in his backpack, according to the report. Police discovered 3 grams of methamphetamine in Guthrie’s backpack, Myers said in the report. Guthrie was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Dale M. Denton, 27, of 189 Pruitt Road, was charged about 11:36 p.m Monday with driving with a suspended license, by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Alison Brooks responded to the scene in the 40 block of Benbow Road. Brooks a traffic stop was conducted near Arnold Road, due to a loud muffler sound allegedly coming from Denton’s vehicle. A records check revealed Denton’s driver’s license was revoked for driving under the influence. Guthrie was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Victoria R. Scott, 31, of 143 Trails End Lane, was charged about 1:42 p.m Tuesday with driving with a suspended license, second offense, by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Tyler Guffey responded to the intersection of Old Snapps Ferry Road and Rheatown Road where a traffic stop was conducted on the suspect’s vehicle. A records check indicated Scott had outstanding warrants for her arrest and that she was driving on a suspended license, Guffey said in the report. The suspect was held on bond pending a first scheduled scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.