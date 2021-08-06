Clifford R. Norton, 31, of 75 Sulphur Springs Loop, was arrested for possession of stolen property and driving an unregistered vehicle after he was stopped in a stolen car by Greeneville police on Tuesday. Officer Eddie Key wrote in the report he was dispatched to look for a blue Dodge Caliber with temporary tags that had been stolen. Seeing the car pull into Bojangles, Key spoke with Norton, who was driving, and arrested him after confirming the vehicle was stolen from Greene County.
A vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of Cottonwood Drive on July 29. According to the report, the owner of the pickup truck told Greeneville police the vehicle was parked under a carport at the residence and had not recently been driven. The owner said the truck was still under the carport at about midnight on July 28 and that he was notified at about 9 a.m. on July 29 that it was missing. The truck is described in the report as a 2004 black Nissan pickup truck valued at $3,200.
A handgun stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Moore Avenue was reported to Greeneville police on July 30. The victim told police the gun was stored in the door of the truck and was last seen on July 23. It is described as a 9mm Glock 43 valued at $300.