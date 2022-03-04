Brian C. Garrett, 43, of 89 Highland Park Lane, Afton, was charged Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies with a felony count of evading arrest and other offenses following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies were at Highland Park Lane on a warrants check about 7:40 a.m. Thursday when Garrett pulled in driving a sport utility vehicle. Garrett turned around and got onto Snapps Ferry Road after he saw law enforcement, Deputy Mark Crum said in a report. Garrett was known to have active arrest warrants. Patrol car blue lights and siren were activated. Garrett did not stop and continued toward Greeneville on Snapps Ferry Road at speeds exceeding 80 mph, the report said. Garrett turned onto Holder Road into the oncoming traffic lane and forced another vehicle off the road before crashing into a mailbox, the report said. Garrett got back onto Highland Park Lane “by jumping a small embankment” and was taken into custody by deputies. Garrett was served three arrest warrants and also charged with with felony reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license-third offense, having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for speeding. Garrett was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A woman was charged with burglary and other offenses by sheriff’s deputies shortly after noon Thursday after she was seen driving a car pulling out of an address in the 1600 block of Raders Sidetrack Road. Elizabeth N. Necessary, 30, of 2565 Blue Springs Parkway, was also charged with theft of property valued at less than $1,000, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Necessary was seen on security camera video loading boxes of items from the house into the car, Deputy George Ball said in a report. Necessary told deputies a man told her to get the items from the house. Suspected marijuana was found in the car during a traffic stop. The items in the car were returned to the owner. Necessary was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Darryl W. Kelkites, 32, of South Austin Springs Road, Johnson City, was charged about 3 a.m. Friday with possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense after sheriff’s deputies woke up a man sleeping in a pickup truck parked in front of the Suburban Lavilla Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Kelkites initially refused to give police his name and said he didn’t have a driver’s license with him, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Kelkites was detained until identification could be made. A records check showed his driver’s license was suspended. A marijuana cigarette was seen on the center console, the report said. A search of the truck located a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana. Kelkites gave deputies his name on the way to jail. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Bronson A. Smith, 31, of 180 Cedar Creek Cave Road, was charged about 5:30 p.m. Thursday with public intoxication after sheriff’s deputies were called to an address in the 4100 block of Newport Highway. They received a report of a man in a yard “digging holes with his nose,” sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. Smith was located lying in a nearby yard. Smith allegedly admitted he had used methamphetamine earlier. Smith was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A four-wheel utility vehicle and a farm gate were stolen from a property in the 1500 block of Graysburg Hills Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. A relative of the owner noticed the utility vehicle missing Wednesday when he went to a barn on the property. A fence had been taken down and the four-wheeler was apparently driven onto the roadway. The 2006 Subaru utility vehicle is valued at $2,500. The metal farm gate is worth $400.
Attempted charges were made on debit and credit cards in a billfold accidentally left Wednesday afternoon in a shopping cart at the Dollar General store on West Bernard Avenue, a police report said. The victim realized she left the billfold in the cart after she left the store. It was gone when she returned. The victim reported Thursday to police that attempts were made to use debit and credit cards at several Greeneville businesses and an online retailer. A woman wearing a pink blouse is seen on surveillance video picking up the billfold in the store. An investigation continues.