Dustin T. Ervin, 33, of 2688 Mount Carmel Road, Bulls Gap, was charged about 10 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug. Ervin was detained following a disturbance at a Speedway Lane apartment, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. A small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found in one of Ervin’s pants pockets, the report sad. Ervin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Two men were charged with public intoxication about 8:30 p.m. Sunday after Greeneville police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Cutler Street. Christopher L. Mathes, of 300 Raymond Road, was also charged with methamphetamine possession. Roberto Carena Vega, 34, of 402 E. Cutler St., was the second person charged with public intoxication. Police were called to the location after a caller said Mathes and Vega were inside a house “trying to set something on fire,” Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Mathes was unable to stand still, acting “paranoid” and told police “someone was trying to kill him,” the report said. Mathes was asked if he had anything illegal and took cash out of his pocket, but also removed a plastic bag containing suspected meth. Vega smelled of alcohol and was “swaying” when speaking with officers, the report said. Mathes and Vega were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Sherry J. McGhee, 50, of 552 Whispering Road, was charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug and public intoxication after officers were called to the parking lot of the Dollar General store on West Bernard Avenue. A caller said McGhee had been in the parking about an hour. She was found leaning over the passenger seat of a vehicle and “was having trouble staying awake,” Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. McGhee allegedly had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. She showed several signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, the report said. A search of the vehicle located a purse containing 31 Xanax tablets. Clonazepam tablets were found wrapped in plastic in one of McGhee’s back pockets. McGhee was held on bond pending a first schedule appearance Monday in court.
Melissa B. Riedel, 37, of 1414 Poplar Springs Road, was charged Sunday morning by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called about 10:20 a.m. Sunday to the McDonald’s restaurant on Tusculum Boulevard to check the welfare of the occupants of a car that pulled into the parking lot, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Riedel was a passenger in the car and gave consent to search it. Police found two pills believed to be Alprazolam in a wallet held by Riedel, 14 pills in a backpack believed to be paroxetine hydrochloride, an anti-depressant; along with syringes, a glass pipe, a spoon and plastic bags with white powder residue. Bond was set for Riedel, who had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Christopher K. Smith, of 1143 Ripley Island Road, Afton, was charged by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession following a traffic stop about 1:10 am. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Smith was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police. A records check showed that Smith had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A container holding a small amount of methamphetamine was found in one of Smith’s pockets. Smith was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Kristen S. Darnell, 24, of 200 Decatur St., was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with receiving or concealing stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia following the theft of a car. The gray 1991 Nissan sedan was reported stolen Saturday afternoon from the parking lot of Meco on Industrial Road, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The keys were inside the car when it was stolen. Another stolen vehicle was parked next to where the owner’s car had been, the report said. Police received a call about 1 a.m. Sunday of a car matching the description of the one stolen doing “donuts” in the driveway of a house in the 100 block of Lonesome Pine Trail. When police arrived, Darnell and a man were standing outside the car, which had been spray-painted white. Darnell told police she was driven to the address by two men identified in the report who ran away when officers arrived. The car was confirmed stolen and Darnell was taken into custody. A glass pipe and rolling papers were found during a search after arrest, the report said. Darnell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Rodrigo Gonzalez Pascual, 23, of 60 Shiloh Road, was charged early Sunday by Johnson City police with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property valued $1,000. About 3:35 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a South Roan Street parking lot about several people looking into vehicles. Officers were told a witness observed the suspect vehicle leave the scene and was following it. Police were able to catch up to the vehicle and made a traffic stop. Stolen property was found inside the vehicle that Pascual allegedly admitted taking, the report said. Pascual was held on $11,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center pending a first appearance Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
A Roane County man was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule I drug after officers went to the Marathon market at 1923 Snapps Ferry Road on a report of a possibly intoxicated person. Robert H. Johnson, 56, of Rockwood, was also cited for a registration violation for switched tags on the pickup truck he was driving, Officer Charles Story said in a report. While speaking with police, Johnson had “very erratic body movements,” the report said. Greene County-Greeneville EMS did a medical check on Johnson, who asked for his cellphone while in an ambulance. An officer who retrieved the phone from Johnson’s truck saw a small plastic bag stuck to the back of the phone with putty. The bag contained a brown substance believed to be heroin. Johnson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Lisa M. Sandstrom, 42, of 325 Pine St., was charged early Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault after officers went to the Pine Street address. The alleged victim, who was hiding in the house when police arrived, was bleeding from behind one ear and had scratch marks on the side of his face and arms, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Sandstrom attacked him in the yard of the home. Sandstrom was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Frankie D. Crum, 44, of 1000 Heritage Road N., Chuckey, was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault and interference will 911 emergency calls. The alleged victim told police that Crum came to his North Loretta Street home with a .22 caliber handgun and took his cellphone. Crum was later taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Police investigating a disturbance Friday afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Arnold Road charged 38-year-old Leandre K. Dabney with domestic assault. Police spoke with two juveniles, who said Dabney “was being violent” and had a knife, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Dabney was detained while an officer checked the well-being of another child in the apartment. Dabney allegedly acted aggressively toward the officer. One of the alleged victims said that during an argument, Dabney threw a cup of lemonade in his eyes and struck him in the face. No injuries were reported. The juveniles were left in the care of other adults. Dabney was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jaden J. Jenkins, 20, of Pardee Street, Johnson City, was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with public intoxication in the Greeneville Commons parking lot. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man and encountered Jenkins, who was “jerking and twitching involuntarily” and appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Jenkins’ answers to questions from officers “did not make sense” and he was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A cellphone was stolen Saturday afternoon from a business on East Church Street. The owner told Greeneville police than she set the phone down in a booth in Still Waters Antiques to speak with someone and it was gone when she returned. The iPhone is valued at $1,250. Surveillance camera video is available, a report said.
A 5-gallon gas jug was stolen between April 6 and Friday from an outbuilding on the Veterans of Foreign Wars property at 70 Harlan St., Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Locks on outbuilding doors were broken off, a man who came to mow the grass told police. The gas jug is valued at $20.