A reported forcible rape incident Saturday morning remains under investigation by sheriff's detectives. The alleged rape happened at a house on Parman Road, the victim told deputies. Two male suspects are named in the report. The victim was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East and a rape kit was performed, a report said.
Claude D. Day, 42, of 111 Unaka St., was taken into custody Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies at a Mt. Pleasant Circle address after a records check showed he was a fugitive from justice. Deputies were called to the address by the owner and asked to remove Day and a woman from the property. The records check showed Day has an active arrest warrant in Illinois, with confirmed extradition, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Day is held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sandra Kavanagh, 47, of 3965 Whitehouse Road, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies went to an Ebenezer Loop address about a possible domestic dispute. A man at the address said Kavanagh had moved back into the house without his permission while he was in jail. A records check showed Kavanagh had an active arrest warrant for domestic assault. During a pat-down search after arrest, a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine and a cut straw was found in one of Kavanagh’s pockets. Kavanagh was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Johnson City man was taken into custody Tuesday night by Greeneville police after he was discharged from Greeneville Community Hospital East and served arrest warrants for possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and public intoxication. Robert A. Rutledge, 60, of East Fairview Avenue, had a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. Details of the charges against Rutledge were not included in a police report.
Jennifer G. Garland, 44, of 412 Broyles Road, Chuckey, was charged about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest and public intoxication. Deputies went to the 1400 block of 107 Cutoff Road in Afton and saw a woman identified as Garland “dancing in the middle of the road,” Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Garland appeared to be under the influence of a drug, the report said. She would not speak to a deputy and then said she was going to punch him because he had been following her “for days,” the report added. A struggle ensued when Garland was grabbed by the arm. She was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A can containing 1,000 rounds of AR-15 ammunition and eight gun magazines were stolen Tuesday from a mobile home in the 1300 block of Parton Loop, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. A lock on sliding patio door was apparently forced. The victim noticed damage to the weather stripping on the door when he returned home Tuesday night, the report said. The ammunition and magazines have a combined value of $1,245.
A car was stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from the 1300 block of Brown Springs Road, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The owner told deputies she let a relative use the car, which was then taken by a man who did not have permission to drive it. The 2020 Nissan Sentra is valued at $25,000. A suspect is named in the report.