Feliciano M. Hernandez, 40, of 3594 Jones Bridge Road, was charged about 7 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies wth driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Snapps Ferry Road at Village Drive. Hernandez was seen swerving in and out of a traffic lane, nearly running a patrol car off the road, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. It took Hernandez about a half-mile to pull over after patrol car blue lights were activated. Hernandez replied “with shrugged shoulders” when asked if he had been drinking, the report said. Alcohol was smelled on his breath. Hernandez did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Building materials and other property valued at more than $24,000 were stolen between June 1 and Tuesday from a house under construction in the 4900 block of Old Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The homeowner told deputies that he went Tuesday afternoon to the house and noticed part of a wall and other items missing, including a new dishwasher and bathtub on the porch. Also stolen were a utility trailer, power tools, a washing machine, dryer and microwave oven. The owner was last in the house on June 1.
Power tools and other property was stolen between Monday night and Tuesday morning from a house under construction in the 100 block of Turner Hill Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. Employees of the company building the house told deputies the construction trailer door was open when they arrived for work. The door had been pried open. Also stolen were a log saw, two Skil saws, a hole hog, tool bags, gas jugs and a cooler. The tools and other items have a combined value exceeding $2,100.
A Mongoose bicycle was stolen Monday from outside the Opportunity House Thrift Store at 503 Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The owner said he arrived at work about 10 a.m. Monday and parked the bicycle behind a Dumpster. It was gone when he left about 4:30 p.m. The red-and-silver mountain bike was seen by a witness where it had been parked about 4:15 p.m. It is valued at $100.
The front door of a mobile home was kicked in about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Middle Creek Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The victim identified a relative as a suspect and asked that he be criminally trespassed from the property. Damage to the door totals $200.
Power tools and other possessions were stolen Monday from a pickup truck parked in the 800 block of Carters Valley Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. A cordless circular saw, cordless drill, two cellphones and two $2 bills were among items taken. The value of the stolen possessions exceeds $ 600.
An air conditioning unit, television, earrings and socks were stolen between Saturday and Sunday from a mobile home in the 200 block of Mt. Pleasant Circle, sheriff’s Sgt. John Stills said in a report. The owner told deputies the front door was open when she retuned home Sunday morning. The possessions are valued at about $725. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A pistol was stolen from a pickup truck between June 3 and Saturday while it was parked in the 400 block of Maupin Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Ricker said in a report. The 9 millimeter Sig Sauer pistol is valued at $700. A 12-round magazine was inside the gun.