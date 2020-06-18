Kevin M. Staniland, 27, of 870 Sinking Springs Road, Mosheim, was charged Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. Staniland was driving a car that passed a deputy running radar on Weems Chapel Road at the intersection with Carpenters Chapel Road. The car turned left onto Weems Chapel Road and accelerated at a high rate of speed, not stopping for patrol car lights and siren, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The car pulled into a driveway on Sterling Drive. Staniland was standing beside the car and taken into custody at the address. A records check showed that Staniland’s drver’s ;icense is susoended. He was held on bond ending an appearance Friday in court.
Johnny Lynn Miller, 53, of 1100 Light St., was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Miller smelled strongly of alcohol when police arrived at the Lynn Street address, Lt. Cameron Spradlin said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Miller grabbed her by the neck, threw her onto a couch and would not let her leave the apartment. Miller was held without bond pending an appearance Friday in court.
A woman was assaulted Wednesday night by another woman in her driveway on Carpenters Chapel Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. Two sport utility vehicle pulled into the victim’s driveway about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. A man got out of one of them and told the victim that a man currently in jail called him and told him to come pick up his vehicle at the address. The victim told the man he could not have the vehicle without something in writing from the owner, the report said. At that point, a woman unknown to the victim grabbed her and began striking her in the face, inflicting a black eye, the report said. The two SUVs left before deputies arrived.
A 2006 Chevrolet Impala was stolen Wednesday afternoon from the 100 block of Hartman Lane. The car was last seen in the driveway abut 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff deputy’s report said. The car is valued at $2,500. A man and woman are listed as suspects in the report.
Mail was stolen between Monday and Wednesday from a mailbox in the 300 block of Union Road, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The victim told deputies she was expecting items in the mail and received a notification that they had been delivered. Believed stolen are an electronic dog collar and children’s clothing. The items have a combined value of about $135.