Robin A. Strong, 53, of 1125 Oasis Road, was charged Tuesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies responding to a call for service about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bulls Gap address encountered Strong, who began to walk away. A syringe was seen in her back pocket, Deputy Carson Becker said in the report, Strong was placed in handcuffs. A subsequent search turned up a vial containing suspected methamphetamine. A pill bottle containing suspected marijuana was found during a search of Strong’s purse at the Greene County Detention Center. Strong was held on bond pending a first appearance Wednesday in court.
A woman who allegedly intentionally rammed her Jeep into the front of a car Friday and was charged with aggravated domestic assault had a first appearance Monday in General Sessions Court. Amy R. Smith, 46, of 1505 Middle Creek Road, Afton, is free on bond after a first General Sessions Court date Monday. Smith has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 5. The incident happened about 3:10 p.m. Friday on Vault Hill, sheriff’s Sgt. Randy Christy said in a report. Smith committed the offense “by intentionally ramming her jeep into the front of (the victim’s) vehicle” while he and a woman were sitting in the car following an altercation, the report said. Both the Jeep and the 1998 Lincoln the alleged victims were in sustained extensive damage. No injuries were reported.
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed between late Monday and early Tuesday at the Marathon Market at 601 Asheville Highway, Greeneville police said in a report. A manager told police that an employee received the fake $20 bill between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. “The bill does not have a security strip, hologram of the president, the texture is not that of a legitimate bill, and appears blurry in nature,” the report said. Police took the counterfeit $20 bill into evidence.
A woman “peddling for money” Tuesday outside Walmart was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant from Sullivan County, Greeneville police Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Carrie M. Willis, 34, of 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, was “causing traffic problems” while asking for money with another woman about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, the report said. A records check showed Willis has an active capias warrant out of Sullivan County. Willis was taken into custody and a hold for Sullivan County was placed on her pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
George C. Perry 3rd, 40, of Deck Valley Road, Bristol, was charged Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with being a fugitive from justice, possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, identity theft and driving on a suspended license. A traffic stop was conducted on a car driven by Perry about 4:15 p.m. Friday on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County, Trooper Lee Cutshall said in a report. Suspected methamphetamine, digital scales “and the means of repacking the drug for resale” were found, the report said. Perry allegedly gave troopers a false name. His identity was learned when he was booked into the Greene County Detention Center. A loaded .38 caliber handgun was found in the center console of the car. A records check showed Perry was wanted as a fugitive from justice by authorities in Bristol, Virginia on drug-related charges. Also found in the car was suspected marijuana, syringes, a spoon with residue and small plastic bags. Perry’s driver’s license is suspended, the report said. Perry was held without bond ending a first appearance Monday in court.
Marlon S. Gregg, 57, of 410 Volunteer St., was taken into custody Sunday on an arrest warrant by Greeneville police in connection with a drug-related charge from Feb. 16. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a tenant-landlord dispute on Bainey Broyles Street and found plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine in a trailer occupied by Gregg. He told deputies the substance found in cellophane in a cigarette pack was headache powder. The powder was tested at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab and came back positive for meth, the report said. About 1.15 grams of meth was seized. Gregg was served a warrant for possession of a Schedule II drug. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Ryan Jared Cate, 45, of 1295 Baileyton Main St., was taken into custody Saturday by Baileyton police on an active arrest warrant charging him with a felony count of evading arrest. Cate is also charged with driving on a revoked license-6th offense, Officer Kenneth Bitner said in a report. On Aug. 13, Baileyton police stopped a car on Laurel Gap Drive after a records check showed Cate’s driver’s license was revoked. As an officer approached the rear of his car, Cate “took off” and ignored lights and siren of the patrol car pursuing him, the report said. Cate passed trucks and cars at a high rate of speed in the area of the Pilot Travel Center on Baileyton Road before police lost sight of his car on Wesley Chapel Road. A tag number was obtained that came back to Cate, the report said. Bond for Cate was set at $15,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.