A Greeneville man was charged about 1:15 a.m. Monday with methamphetamine possession and violation of a domestic violence court order of protection after police responded to a reported drug overdose in the 600 block of North Hill Street. A woman and a man identified as Joseph David Miller were seen walking away from the address, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. Both had been in the house where the call originated. A records check showed an order of protection against Miller had been taken out by the woman with him. Miller, 55, of 331 Pine St., was taken into custody. A small amount of suspected meth was in one of his pockets, the report said. Miller was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dennis L. Gosnell, 31, of 1867 Asheville Highway, was charged about 7:15 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense, delivery or sale of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gosnell was driving a car involved a crash on Lonesome Pine Trail at Marvin Road, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Gosnell was found sitting in the middle of the front seat with with the car ignition keys on the driver’s side floorboard. He was determined to be the driver, the report said. A bag on the passenger-side floorboard contained about two grams of suspected meth, two butane torches and a glass pipe. A records check showed Gosnell’s driver’s license was revoked. Gosnell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A pickup truck and trailer were stolen and another damaged in an apparent theft attempt between Saturday night and early Sunday at the Volunteer Speedway on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s deputies said in reports. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and 16-foot trailer owned by a Kingsport man were stolen, a report said. Inside the truck and trailer were two wallets with personal identification and a cellphone. Also stolen were a pistol worth $200 and tools valued at about $2,500. The truck is valued at $15,000, and the trailer is worth $2,500. Another 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck owned by a White Pine man was broken into while he was at the racing event, another report said. The victim returned to the truck and found the steering wheel column was torn out in an apparent attempt to start it. He was able to drive the truck home. Damage to the truck totals $1,800.
A pair of pants and a T-shirt were stolen from Brolin & Bailey Co. on West Depot Street on Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. The complainant told police that an unknown female came into the business shopping with a large purse. The female selected several items and went into a dressing room. After several minutes, the female came out and put some items back on the rack. A pair of pants and a T-shirt were not returned to the rack. The female walked out the rear exit of the business without paying for any merchandise. A pair of leggings were found on a hanger where the stolen pants were supposed to be. The stolen items are valued at $67. Video surveillance is on file at the business.
Scottie Gosnell was charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest Sunday morning at around 4:30 a.m. Officers responded to a 911 hang-up at a North Highland Avenue address early Sunday. 911 had received a call from the address and they heard a male and female arguing before the call ended. Officers made contact with the victim in front of the house. The alleged victim said she and her husband, Gosnell, had been arguing, and that Gosnell had been drinking all day. She then told officers that Gosnell had kicked her into their bed and she attempted to push him off her before they then ended up in their living room. The alleged victim sat in her recliner, and Gosnell stood in front of her, keeping her from getting out of the chair, she told police. Gosnell then attempted to choke the alleged victim, she told police, then stood up and tried to pull the woman out of the chair by her ankles. Gosnell had taken the alleged victim’s phone from her, and she made the emergency call to 911 on Gosnell’s phone while his back was turned, she told police. The woman told officers that Gosnell’s actions placed her in fear for her life. Gosnell was then charged with domestic assault. When officers attempted to get Gosnell out of the house, he would not come outside, according to the report. Gosnell then came and stood in the doorway, but still did not come outside. Officers grabbed Gosnell’s right arm and dragged him out of the house. Gosnell was then charged with resisting arrest. Gosnell was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.