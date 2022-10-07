Krystel L. Arwood, 39, of 528 Crescent Dr., Crystal S. Carter, 37, of 340 Cox Road, and Lawrence A. Beach, 41, of 619 S. Mckee St., were charged about 11:20 p.m Thursday with casual exchange of methamphetamine and possesion of unlawful drug paraphernalia by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Larry Gilbert pulled the suspects over in a traffic stop at Snapps Ferry Road and Kiser Boulevard. The suspects told law enforcement the car was being exchanged via a sale and did not have proof of insurance, according to a report. Law enforcement called for the car to be towed for not having insurance. During inventory of the vehicle, Arwood gave law enforcement permission to search her purse and upon inspection Gilbert found .5 grams of methamphetamine, according to the report. Gilbert searched more of the car and discovered syringes, baggies, and 5 grams of methamphetamine, within reach of suspects Carter and Beach, according to the report. The suspects were all held on bail pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Cody J Schacke, 34, of 104 Dunham Road, Chuckey, was charged about 9:50 a.m Thursday with violating a protection or restraining order by the Greene County Sheriff’s department. Deputy Brian Hiatt responded to a call of a disturbance and possible burglary at 104 Dunham Road. Law enforcement saw Schacke in the front yard and he told deputies there was a verbal altercation earlier with a victim in the house, according to a report. The victim told deputies that Schacke made threats against her and took money and other items from the home, Hiatt said in the report. Schache was held on bail pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Johnson City police charged a Chuckey man Thursday with burglary and theft of property valued under $1,000 in connection with the theft of cash from a hotel. Matthew R. Tolley, 44, of Pitt Loop, was charged following an investigation into a theft Sept. 25 at the Days Inn & Suites on North Roan Street. “It was discovered that Mr. Tolley went inside the business, entered the area behind the front desk, and stole $380 from the register,” a police report said.
A Greeneville High School student was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with a drug violation at the school. Lauren E. Bailey, 18, of Bonita Way, was charged with the Schedule VI violation after being found in possession of a vape pen that tested positive for THC, an officer’s report said. A vape sensor went off in a girls’ bathroom, alerting school officials. A school administrator found the vape pen in an article of clothing after using a metal detector, the report said. Bailey was issued a summons to appear Wednesday in court. She has a return court date set for Nov. 18.