A Bulls Gap woman who drove into a ditch about 11:45 p.m. Saturday was charged by sheriffs deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense. Elizabeth R. Johnson, 50, of 1835 Goodman Loop, was also charged with driving on a revoked license. Johnson was westbound on Mt. Carmel Road when she veered off the road and went into a ditch, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Johnson was unsteady on her feet getting out of the vehicle and needed assistance reaching the road. Johnson told deputies she was unable to perform field sobriety tests. She told deputies she took Seroquel before leaving home. Johnson was held without bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
Billy R. Mathes, 38, of 411 Pocahontas Street, Mosheim, was charged Sunday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with three counts of false imprisonment, aggravated burglary and violation of a court order of protection. Deputies went to the 100 block of House Road and knocked on the front and back doors of a house but were unable to make contact with the occupants. Mathes allegedly would not let two adults and a child out of a bedroom in the house, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The people in the room were not allowed to open the door when deputies came to the house and announced their presence. One of the room occupants had a court order of protection against Mathes, who earlier allegedly “pushed his way” into the home through a door. Mathes was also charged with vandalism for damaging a car body on April 15 with a blunt object and also broke a rear window on the car, a report said. Mathes later returned and allegedly damaged the hood of a second car with a concrete block. Mathes was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Michael J. Johnstonbaugh, 61, of 160 Fox Glen Road, Chuckey, was charged Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, theft of property valued less than $1,000 and possession of a handgun while under the influence. Deputies investigated a disturbance call involving a gun in the 100 block of Fox Glen Road. Johnstonbaugh was in the yard of a house and was “extremely intoxicated,” Deputy Brandon BasketteRicker said in a report. Johnstonbaugh allegedly ignored commands to drop a gun he was carrying and went into the house, where he put down the gun after being told again, the report said A records check showed the gun was reported as stolen in Washington County. Before deputies arrived, Johnstonbaugh got into an altercation with another man and “brandished the firearm (and) threatened to kill him,” the report said. Bond for Johnstonbaugh was set at $16,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. Daniel B. Pickering, 54, of the Fox Glen Road address, was also on the property and was allegedly intoxicated, a report said. Pickering ignored commands to stop and went into the house. Pickering was charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication. He was held on $1,300 bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
Donnie E. Johnson, 45, of 1005 Raders Sidetrack Road, was charged Friday morning by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and being a habitual motor offender after a report about a man slumped over in a minivan partially in the 5700 block of Whitehouse Road. Johnson appeared to be unconscious and the car was running and in reverse gear, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The car was turned off and Johnson was awakened. He appeared to be under the influence of a drug and had difficulty staying awake and standing up, the report said. A records check showed Johnson had previously been declared a habitual traffic offender. A man allegedly in the car with Johnson, Sheldon L. Johnson, 30, of 480 Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, denied being a passenger and said he had been walking to Snapps Ferry Road. Sheldon Johnson also appeared to be under the influence of a drug and was charged with public intoxication. Donnie Johnson’s bond was set at $11,000. Sheldon Johnson’s bond was set at $300. Both me were held pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies who responded about 4:20 a.m. Saturday to a call in the 14600 block of Horton Highway took the home occupant into custody after a records check showed she had active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear. Ellen M. Ramey, 46, of 14695 Horton Highway, earlier made multiple calls to 911 Dispatch stating that people were in her house. Ramey told deputies there were two men inside her couch and allegedly admitted to taking methamphetamine earlier in the day, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Ramey was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Thursday at the Quick Stop market at 260 Van Hill Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Ricker said in a report. The incident was reported Friday. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
A miter saw and three drills were stolen between Saturday and Sunday from a house in the 400 block of Benard Road, sheriff’s Deputy Michael Ball said in a report. A sliding glass door was opened to gain entry to the mobile home. The power tools have a combined value of $360.
A trailer containing wood building supplies was stolen between Thursday night and Friday from the 12400 block of Kingsport Highway and later recovered, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. The owner was notified Friday that the trailer was missing. Neighbors heard noises on the property about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the report said. The trailer had a camper top and held wood of different lengths. The camper was later found on Belle Road, and the trailer and wood were located Saturday on Brittontown Road, the report said.
A concrete bear statue was stolen over the weekend from a property in the 100 lock of Forest Lane in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The theft was reported Sunday afternoon after the owner returned home. The lawn statue is valued at $150.
A motorcycle was stolen Sunday from a property in the first block of Justice Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The owner noticed the motorcycle missing Sunday afternoon. The dark red and silver 2006 Kawasaki 650 is valued at $2,500.
The windshield of a truck was vandalized Sunday while it was parked in the first block of Airport Road, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The windshield on the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was cracked. Damage totals $200.