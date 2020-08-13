Alyiah L. Kesterson, of 310 Charles Johnson Road, Chuckey, was charged about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug. Deputies saw a car parked underneath the Nolichucky River bridge on Asheville Highway and smelled marijuana when they approached it. Kesterson was asked if there was marijuana in the car and she handed them a tray with suspected marijuana and rolling papers on it, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Kesterson allegedly admitted the items belonged to her. She was issued a criminal summons and a third party was contacted to pick her up, the report said.
Michael Oliver Morgan, 58, of 301 N. Main St., was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug and served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Morgan was seen about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday sitting in a chair by a house in the 100 block of Chapel Street. Police had prior knowledge of the active arrest warrants, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. After arrest, a small plastic bag was found on Morgan that contained suspected methamphetamine. Morgan was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jeffrey L. Ramey, 52, of 14695 Horton Highway, was charged with domestic assault after sheriff’s deputies were called to a mobile home on Jackson Lane West. Deputies were called to the address about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The alleged victim said Ramey approached her while she was sleeping and attempted to choke her, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Ramey threatened further harm against the alleged victim before taking alcoholic drinks from a refrigerator and leaving. The alleged victim’s nose was injured and bleeding when deputies arrived, the report said. Ramey was taken into custody early Wednesday at the mobile home. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Knoxville woman found unconscious early Wednesday on the side of the 4000 block of Erwin Highway was charged by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication. Carla E. Miller found about 50 feet from her car. She was initially unresponsive and awoke after a sternum rub, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Greene County-Greeneville EMS evaluated Miller, who refused treatment and was taken to the Greene County Detention Center. It was determined Miller needed medical attention and she was given Narcan, used to counteract an opioid overdose. She became responsive and told deputies she had been given a pill by someone she gave a ride to. Miller said she snorted the crushed pill before losing consciousness.. Miller had a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A motorcycle was reported stolen Tuesday from a property in the 1300 block of Burkey Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brande Sullivan said in a report. The victim told deputies he left the motorcycle with a man at the address for repairs. The man who lived there said the motorcycle was in the driveway about 2 p.m. Tuesday when he left but missing at 3:30 p.m. when he returned. The white 2005 Honda CF4 motorcycle is valued at $2,000. The motorcycle has a black gas tank.
Outbuildings owned by CenturyLink were broken into between Monday night and Tuesday in the 8600 block of Viking Mountain Road, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. A CenturyLink employee told deputies that a gate and door were removed from a storage unit, and a door was pried open on another outbuilding. A cordless drill was found on the property. No property was apparently taken, the report said. Damage to the outbuildings totals about $1,500.