Drugs and paraphernalia were seized by sheriff’s deputies early Thursday after they went to an address in the 500 block of Weems Chapel Road on a warrants check. Numerous people were in the house. One, 45-year-old Shane A. Fasnacht, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. Four knives were taken from the pockets of another man in the house. Small amounts of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were found in a glass container and a metal cylinder carried by a third man. Fasnacht was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A woman eating breakfast Thursday morning at the McDonald’s restaurant on Asheville Highway accidentally left her purse on a table and returned to find it gone, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The woman left the restaurant about 9 a.m. Thursday. She drove to Morristown before realizing she forgot the purse. McDonald’s employees told her a man who goes by the name “Jerry” ate at the same table and left with the purse, which contained about $600 in cash, checkbooks, personal identification, a driver’s license, Social Security card and a flip phone. Police were given a possible address for the man and another name he is known by. The purse is valued at $50. A restaurant video is available to investigators. An unrelated report was filed later Thursday by a man whose wallet was stolen after he accidentally left it in the restaurant bathroom. The wallet contained $340 in cash, a debit card, driver’s license, Social Security card and a spare set of car keys. The wallet was left in the bathroom about 4 p.m. Thursday, the report said.
A Glock handgun was accidentally left by the owner in a bathroom about 9 p.m. Thursday at the Davy Crockett TA Travel Center on Van Hill Road in Bulls Gap, a sheriff deputy’s report said. The owner, from Kingsport, had driven into Virginia before he realized he left the firearm behind. The 9 millimeter handgun is valued at $500.
A television was stolen Thursday from the 200 block of North Nelson Street. The owner told Greeneville police that he let a relative borrow the TV, which was stolen from the relative’s house. The LG flat screen television is valued at $500.