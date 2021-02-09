Arson is the suspected cause of a fire about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Tabor Road that destroyed a pickup truck. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a reported crash at the location and found a 2009 Nissan Titan pickup truck engulfed in flames. A man who lives nearby said he heard a “loud pop” and found the truck on fire, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. When the man approached the truck to see if anyone was inside, there was an explosion in the bed of the truck and he moved away, the report said. Firefighters were on scene when deputies arrived. A check of the registration tag showed the truck was reported as stolen. No signs of a crash were apparent, the report said. The pickup truck, valued at $25,000, was destroyed.
Daniel S. Schofield, 38, of 7686 Greystone Road, Afton, was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest. Schofield struck the alleged victim in the head with a board “multiple times” and then barricaded himself in a bedroom, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Schofield allegedly would not comply with orders given by deputies before being taken into custody. Schofield was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Timothy Park, 36, of 1122 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest and served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. A call about a man assaulting a woman and “destroying a house” was investigated, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Deputies heard screaming inside the house and entered. Park had a chair in his hands and raised it up to throw it, the report said. A Taser was pointed at Park, who was told to drop the chair. Park threw the chair away and ran into a bathroom. He did not comply with commands to get on the ground and the Taser was used. Park allegedly charged deputies and a second Taser was deployed. Deputies were still unable to gain control of Park, who the report said weighs 285 pounds, and a third Taser was used. Park was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man who was allegedly intoxicated early Saturday at the Pilot Travel Center on Baileyton Highway was found to be a fugitive from justice. Joshua Marcus Croteau, 29, of Biddleford, Maine, was also charged with criminal impersonation, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation and public intoxication. Baileyton police were called to the travel center and spoke with Croteau, who allegedly gave an officer a false name. He was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech, Officer William Johnson said in a report. A search turned up methamphetamine and cocaine. Croteau’s identity was established after he was taken to the Greene County Detention Center. An active arrest warrant from Maine was also found. Croteau was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
An Elizabethton man driving a commercial vehicle was charged Monday morning by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Seven Billy Deion Combs, 21, of Pine Ridge Circle, was charged about 9:30 a.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County after allegedly bypassing the scales complex, Trooper Lee Cutshall said in a report. A strong odor of marijuana came from the truck Combs was driving. Combs told troopers he had just smoked all the marijuana he had. A bag containing suspected marijuana and a glass pipe with residue was found in the truck. Combs was held on $2,000 bond pending a court appearance.
{p class=”p1”}A man who allegedly fled the scene of a vehicle damage crash on Dec. 28, 2020, was served an active arrest warrant for leaving the scene of an accident Monday night following a traffic stop by Greeneville police. Tyler C. Laws, 18, of 1511 E. Stagecoach Road, was pulled over about 11:40 p.m. Monday for a traffic infraction. He was identified and served the active arrest warrant. Laws allegedly backed his car into another vehicle on Dec. 28 in the parking lot of Lee’s Food Mart, 1650 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, and then told the other driver he didn’t have any insurance before driving away, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The other driver was able to identify Laws from a photo lineup and a warrant was issued. Laws was taken into custody Monday night and held on bond pending an appearance Wednesday in court.
Two North Carolina residents were charged Saturday afternoon by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with possession of a Schedule VI drug in a commercial vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 81. Charged were 55-year-old Richard N. Miles and 32-year-old Victoria M. Breeden, both of High Point, North Carolina. Miles and Breeden were in a commercial truck that bypassed the state weigh station. Marijuana and rolling materials were found. Miles was additionally charged with having alcohol in a commercial vehicle after two beer containers were found in the truck. Bond for Miles was set at $4,500. Breeden’’s bond was set at $2,500. Both had first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole $650 from a wallet and credit cards on Feb. 1 from a Gap Mountain Road home. The suspect had gone to the home to pay condolences after a death in the family, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The victim told deputies that the suspect asked for ice for her drink and when he went to get it, the suspect entered a bedroom and stole the cash and debit cards. The suspect was seen dropping a debit card in the hallway before picking it up and leaving. The theft was reported Saturday. Several purchases were made using the stolen debit card, the report said.
A Rogersville woman shopping Monday afternoon in Walmart told Greeneville police that about $200 in cash was taken from her wallet after she accidentally left it in her shopping cart. The woman discovered her wallet was missing after she went out to her car. The woman checked at the Walmart service desk and learned that someone had turned in the wallet without the cash in it. A person is seen on security video turning in the wallet. Police could not identify that person, a report said.
A living room window was broken Saturday night at a house in the 1300 block of Midway Road, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The act of vandalism happened between 5 and 10 p.m. The victim returned home to find the broken window, glass shards outside the house and damaged siding. Damage to the window and house totals $750.
Two chain saws were stolen Thursday from the porch of a mobile home in the 1500 block of Mohawk Ridge Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The theft was reported Friday. The victim told deputies that the chain saws were stolen while he was at work. The chain saws have a combined value of $450.