Greeneville police continue an investigation into the attempted break-in Wednesday night of a house in the 100 block of Mason Street. The owner told police that about 3 a.m. Wednesday, his wife heard a loud noise and their dog ran into the kitchen barking. She turned on a light and started yelling, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. A hole was found in a kitchen door window. The door was damaged from attempted entry, the report said.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shoplifting incident March 24 at Ace Hardware, 1023 W. Main St. A man identified as a suspect concealed a Craftsman socket set and left the store, Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys said in a report. The theft was reported Wednesday. The socket set is valued at $100.
A Suzuki motorcycle was stolen between March 19 and 27 from a yard in the 800 block of Kingsport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. The owner said he last saw the motorcycle in the yard between a truck and a trailer on March 19 and discovered it missing on March 27. A friend sent the owner two pictures of a motorcycle posted on Facebook for sale for $800 that matches the description of the stolen motorcycle. The man who posted the pictures wrote on Facebook be obtained the motorcycle in a trade. The 2006 Suzuki RM125 motorcycle is light yellow in color. It is valued at $1,000.
A Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen Tuesday from a property in the 1900 block of Oasis Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. The owner told deputies that motorcycle was last seen in a shed on Saturday or Sunday A friend told the owner he received a message from a woman that the motorcycle was stolen before the owner was aware it was missing. The 2005 Kawasaki EXF 250 motorcycle is black and green in color. It is valued at $1,000.