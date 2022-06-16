Lisa M. Sandstrom, 44, of 325 Pine St., was charged about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with violation of a court order of protection related to domestic violence. Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at the Pine Street address. A former resident told officers that Sandstrom was released from jail and went to her house, where she allegedly pushed the woman, causing a scrape to her leg. Police found an order of protection taken out by another resident of the address was in effect for Sandstrom and took her into custody. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Emily K. Coleman, of Fish Lane, Kingsport, was charged about 11 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug. Police made a traffic stop on a car with a non-functioning tail light that Coleman was a passenger in on East Bernard Avenue. An odor of marijuana was detected, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Coleman gave an officer a bag containing what she said was a half-ounce of marijuana. A box containing a grinder and a pipe was located in a backpack in the truck of the car, the report said. Coleman was issued a criminal summons to appear Friday in court.
Two power drills were stolen between Monday and Tuesday from an outbuilding attached to the My Father’s House Church at 1660 Whirlwind Drive, sheriff’s Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. The outbuilding was under construction and one of the door did not have a doorknob, providing an entry point, the report said. The Dewalt power drills are valued at $250 each.