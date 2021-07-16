Brian L. Augustine, of Robinhood Drive, was charged about 4 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies went to Union Chapel Road after receiving a suspicious person call and located Augustine, who allegedly had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Augustine had driven his car into a nearby rock pile, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. Augustine’s wallet was seen in a cup holder in the car. A plastic bag in the wallet contained suspected methamphetamine. A glass pipe was also found in the car. Augustine did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A fire was apparently set early Friday in a mobile home at 19 Bradley Ave., Greeneville police Officer Roy Milton said in a report. The mobile home also had other vandalism damage, the owner told police. The fire “had burnt the oven and counter and cabinets” and caused smoke damage throughout the trailer, the report said. A living room window and some furniture were broken, and frozen food had been thrown throughout the mobile home, the report said. Damage totals $5,000. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A Johnson City woman who allegedly rammed a relative's car with her sport utility vehicle and ran it off the road about 12:45 a.m. Friday was charged with aggravated assault. Carmen R. Harkness, of Colony Park Drive, was taken into custody by Greeneville police. The alleged victim called police and said Harkness was chasing him on Snapps Ferry Road and when he turned onto Coile Street, bumped his car with the SUV, causing it to slide off the road, Officer Brian Moore said in a report. The alleged victim was not injured. Harkness was located at the Ravenwood Trainer Park. She is scheduled for a first appearance Friday in court.
Christina D. Jones, 47, of 260 Jennings Lane, was charged about 6:50 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed that Jones had active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear. Jones was “slumped over and hanging half way out of her car” while parked at the Jiffy Wash Laundromat at 525 Asheville Highway, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Jones woke up when police arrived and said she had driven there to do laundry. A pipe used to smoke methamphetamine was seen in her purse, the report said. Jones was “very drowsy” and unable to complete field sobriety tests. She allegedly admitted to using meth about two hours earlier, the report said. Also found in Jones’ purse were prescription Gabapentin, three Lorazepam pills, six Clonazepam pills, a straw and two plastic bags. When asked if she had any other illegal substances, Jones gave officers two grams of suspected methamphetamine she removed from her shirt. Jones was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Micah J. Davis, 25, of 6415 Kingsport Highway, was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, evading arrest, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a suspended or revoked license. David was paced by radar driving 100 mph in a 45 mph zone on Asheville Highway. Davis allegedly failed to stop for patrol car lights and siren about 1:50 a.m. Thursday and continued toward Greeneville on Asheville Highway, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Davis turned left on Marshall Lane and stopped at the intersection with Cindy Drive, where he was taken into custody. Deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol. Davis allegedly refused to take field sobriety tests or give a breath sample. Davis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Tiffany L. Phelps, 34, of 425 Cedar Creek Road, was charged about 11 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication after they received a call about a naked woman walking on Humphreys Road. Phelps was wearing only a shirt and was “acting in a strange manner,” Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Phelps allegedly would not respond to questions and was taken into custody. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A dog was stolen between about 2 and 6 p.m. Thursday from a yard in the 2500 block of Flatwoods Road. The Australian Shepherd was last seen in the yard about noon Thursday, Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The dog has blue eyes and no tail. It is valued at $2,000.
A man wearing a facemask stole a lawn mower early Thursday from the Aaron’s store property at 831 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The man took the lawn mower from the back of the store, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The theft was recorded on security video. The Troy-Bilt lawn mower is valued at $2,800.
Knives and two hunting bows were stolen between Sunday and Wednesday from a house in the 500 block of Old Baxter Road in Fall Branch, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The victim told deputies she found a side door at the house kicked in to provide entry. The hunting bows have a combined value of $2,200. The knives are valued at $400.
Two fishing poles were stolen from a boat on a trailer after the owner stopped for five minutes at the McDonald’s restaurant on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap to get some food, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. The theft happened on the afternoon of July 8 and was reported Wednesday. The fishing poles have a combined value of $1,500.