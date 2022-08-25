Roger A. Haracz, 57, of 802 Camp Creek Road, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense. Deputies responded to a call about a van in a ditch in at the intersection of Blue Jay and Whirlwind roads and came into contact with Haracz. Haracz allegedly had difficulty providing information and smelled of alcohol, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Haracz did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed he had a prior DUI conviction in 2013. Haracz was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
William L. Taylor, 35, listed as homeless, was charged about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Taylor was also served with an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Police went to a Chapel Street address with prior knowledge that Taylor had the arrest warrant. Taylor “was attempting to walk behind the residence with a large knife in his hand,” the report said. He was given verbal commands to drop the knife and complied, but ran from officers when they approached. Taylor fell “multiple times” in grass and was taken into custody, the report said. Taylor had a plastic bag containing about three grams of suspected meth and a glass pipe in one pocket. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A 12-foot dump trailer was stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday from a property in the 5600 block of Houston Valley Road, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The owner last saw the trailer on the property about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Tire tracks led from where the trailer was parked, the report said. The trailer is valued at $11,000.
A scooter was stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday from beside a house in the 700 block of Gilbreath Mill Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The owner told deputies the scooter was next to the house when she left for work Wednesday night. The 2009 Honda scooter is valued at $2,000.