Rewa C. Forest, 51, listed as homeless, was charged about 1 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police responded to the Walmart parking lot about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and found a man asleep in a pickup truck and a woman, identified as Forest, walking nearby “acting suspicious,” Officer Anthony Price said in a report. The driver told officers they were waiting for money to be transmitted electronically so they could buy gas. Forest, who returned to the passenger seat, was making erratic movements, the report said. Consent to search the truck was given. Two loaded syringes were found in a container between the passenger and driver’s seat. Forest was seen reaching into her pockets. A search turned up a plastic bag holding suspected meth in one pants pocket. Forest was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Household items, furnishings and clothing were stolen from a storage unit at Storage Hub, 7400 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, the victim reported Wednesday to sheriff’s deputies. A fur coat, cabinet, china, collectible ornaments and other possessions were taken from the storage unit about two weeks ago, Deputy Taylor Ward said in a report. The combined value of the stolen possessions exceeds $18,000. The theft remains under investigation.
Three handguns were stolen between January and last week from a house in the 1200 block of Mt. Carmel Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The victim said the guns belonged to a relative who recently passed away. The guns were in a safe in the house. Two possible suspects are named in the report. The three guns have a combined value of $1,600.