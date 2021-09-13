Georgia L. Sasscer, 66, of 3575 Bright Hope Road, was charged about 9:30 p.m. Sunday with driving under the influence by Greeneville police. Police received information about a woman driving a minivan that had run off the road before parking at the Dollar General store at 1421 W. Main St. Sasscer was seen waking out of the store and “appeared to be unsteady on her feet,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Police smelled an odor of alcohol on Sasscer, who said she has a back injury and another other medical condition. She was examined a the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS. Some portions of standard field sobriety tests were not given. The minivan had front end damage. Sasscer allegedly admitted to having a mixed drink and taking half of a Xanax pill earlier on Sunday. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
{p class=”p1”}Tiffany L. Phelps, 35, of 425 Cedar Creek Road, was charged about 5:30 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. The alleged victim told deputies that Phelps cut him with a knife. Phelps was seen through a window approaching the alleged victim with a wooden chair in a kitchen, Deputy William Carr said in a report. After Phelps was detained, the alleged victim was seen to have “multiple cuts about his arms and on his back,” the report said. The alleged victim refused medical attention. Phelps was held without bond pending a first appearance in court.
Michael L. Anderson, 24, of 34 Love St., was charged about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with public intoxication after officers responded to a fight in progress call in the 1200 block of East Church Street. Police saw a man identified as Anderson walking down Church Street. He told police he was at a family gathering, “had too many beers to drive” and was angry others would not let him drive, a report said. Anderson and a relative began arguing in the middle of the street, blocking traffic. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Midway man allegedly under the influence of a drug was charged with public intoxication by Greeneville police about 5 p.m. Sunday inside United Grocery Outlet on Tusculum Boulevard. Dustin B. Bishop, 33, of 201 Midway Circle, was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. Bishop was unsteady on his feet and could not stand still, the report said. Bishop was taken into custody for his own safety and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Two concrete planters were stolen about 1 p.m. Friday from a sidewalk in the 100 block of Pelican Lane, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The planters were placed on the sidewalk during a yard sale, the owner told officers. The planters have a combined value of $280.
A “Smokey the Dog” statue was stolen Friday afternoon from end of a driveway in the 500 block of Chuckey Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The statue was glued to a concrete pad. The statue if valued at $128. Smokey is the mascot of University of Tennessee sports teams.