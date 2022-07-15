Two people were charged with methamphetamine possession by Greeneville police after a pickup truck was seen about 8 p.m. Thursday pulling into the parking lot of a closed warehouse in the 100 block of Serral Drive. Driver Shannon R. Wills, 46, of 616 E. Barton Road, was charged with the offense, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Also charged with meth possession and possession of other drugs was passenger Mikayla R. Knight, 29, of 1265 Stephen Brooks Road. Wills told police he was at the location to drop off another passenger who lives in the woods nearby. A pat-down search of Wills turned up a pill bottle containing 3.5 grams of suspected meth. Found in the bed of the pickup truck was a “purse-type” bag Knight allegedly said was hers that contained a sandwich bag. Found in it were 15 Roxycodone tablets and 15 Clonazapam tablets. Also in the bag was folded aluminum foil containing several suspected methamphetamine crystals, the report said. Knight “was under the influence” and Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called She was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East and has a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. Wills was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. The other passenger, who was sitting in the pickup truck bed, was allowed to gather his belongings and leave on foot.
Two people were taken into custody about 3 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies after occupants of a car were approached in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap. Driver Timothy J. Ingle, 40, of 120 Holly Creek Road, was seen turning off the car’s ignition, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. A records check showed Ingle’s driver’s license was revoked. A K-9 alerted on the car. A search located a purse owned by passenger Jessica R. Turner with a Tupperware container inside that held a glass pipe with residue, a scale, and another container with suspected drug residue. Turner, 23, of Spangle Road, Morristown, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed Turner had active arrest warrants in Greene County for violation of probation. Ingle and Turner were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Amanda R. Hale, 41, listed as homeless, was charged about 11:45 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug, driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Hale was also served with two active arrest warrants for violation of probation-2nd offense and failure to appear following a traffic stop on Tusculum Boulevard at East Bernard Avenue, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Police on patrol saw a car with a broken windshield that began to be driven erratically “in a way that seemed like attempts to avoid me,” the report said. The registration tag came back to Hale, whose driver’s license is revoked. A traffic stop was conducted. A search of the car located a sandwich bag containing four grams of suspected marijuana, syringes and a pipe. Hale was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A valve was broken and a lock removed from a water meter in front of a house in the 200 block of North Nelson Street so the residents could access free water service, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The Greeneville Water Commission reported the larceny to police on Thursday. A water commission employee told police that service had been turned off and a lock placed on the valve. "Someone had used a piece of hose and several hose clamps to hook the line back up to steal water," the report said. Estimated damage to the meter and valve totals $400. The value of the water used has not been assessed.