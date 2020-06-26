Gary Lee Alan Ranney, 32, of 184 Ocean Blvd. E., was charged about 10:35 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with evading arrest and driving without a license. A car driven by Ranney passed a patrol car on Snapps Ferry Road near Bolton Road. The driver then turned onto Bolton Road and accelerated rapidly, Officer Burton Ellis said on a report. The car had “an excessively loud exhaust during rapid acceleration,” the report said. A traffic stop was attempted, but Ranney drove to a property in the 170 block of Ocean Boulevard East and ran into a home there. Ranney was taken into custody a short time later. A records check showed he did not have a valid driver’s license. Ranney had a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Angela M. Johnson, of Bills Jones Road, Afton, was charged about 8 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prohibited weapons. Johnson was charged in the 100 block of Frazier Street, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. A passenger in a car also occupied by Johnson, 29-year-old John Cody Johnson, of 1005 Raders Sidetrack Road, was found to have an active arrest warrant and taken into custody, the report said. Angela Johnson was seen getting out of the car and going into a Frazier Street address. Police spoke with a female passenger in the car who said she was waiting for a man to whom the car was registered to give her a ride. The man came outside and gave police permission to search the car. Identification belonging to Angela Johnson was found in two bags on the car rear seat. Also found in the bags were two methamphetamine pipes, two other used glass pipes, a syringe, 11 plastic bags and a set of brass knuckles. Anglea Johnson admitted the drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles were hers, the report said. Johnson was issued a summons on the charges to appear Monday in court. John Cody Johnson was found to have an active warrant for violation of probation-3rd offense. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Greeneville police seek a man in connection with an aggravated assault about 3 p.m. Thursday at a wholesale produce sales business in the 100 block of Hankins St. The employee was told by a supervisor he was not doing his job and when he and the supervisor got into a car to leave, he began striking her, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The suspect grabbed a screw driver during the assault and the victim told police she believed he was going to stab her, the report said.’The victim was able to get away from the suspect by hitting him on the head with a lunch box. The suspect left on foot. Greene County-Greeneville EMS treated the victim for scratches on her face. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect for aggravated domestic assault.
A utility trailer gate was reported stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Rainbow Circle. The 5-by-10 foot trailer gate is custom-made, Greeneville police said in a report. The gate is valued at $200.
A chain saw and a leaf blower were reported stolen from a truck parked at an address in the 1700 block of Jones Bridge Road. The theft happened between Friday and Saturday and was reported Wednesday to sheriff’s deputies. The items have a combined value of $500. A suspect is named in the report.