Hix Barbecue restaraunt, 1245 East Andrew Johnson Highway, was burglarized about 10:30 p.m Monday night, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Robert Anderson responded to the scene and saw suspect Bridgette C. Farmer, of 335 Pine St., dancing on a table outside of the restaurant, according to the report. During a search, law enforcement found chargers, cords and other items in a bag that belonged to Farmer, according to the report. Other items are still missing from the establishment such as temperature probes, a fan and hooks. The total value of stolen items is $650. Farmer was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Tyler W. Franklin, of 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, was charged about 9:50 a.m. Sunday with aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamines, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence and theft of a motor vehicle. Officer Larry Gilbert responded to the 400 block of West Main Street where a victim told law enforcement that Franklin had hit them with their car and driven away. The victim stated he was with Franklin at the residence. Franklin allegedly got into the driver’s seat of the victim’s car; the victim tried to prevent Franklin from leaving, which ended in Franklin striking the victim with the front of the car, according to the report. A witness told law enforcement where they saw Franklin driving, and Officer Cameron Spradlin was able to stop the suspect at the Ravenwood Mobile Home Park. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 2.75 grams of methamphetamines where Franklin was sitting. Franklin was speaking incoherently, according the report. Franklin was held without bail pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.