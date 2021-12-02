Steven K. Dunbar, 40, of 125 Pig Broyles Road, Limestone, was charged about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended or revoked license. A traffic stop was made on a sport utility vehicle without a functioning passenger side tail light that pulled into the Walmart parking lot, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Dunbar did not have a valid driver’s license or any vehicle paperwork. Dunbar and two passengers were told to step out of the SUV and detained. A Greeneville police K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog alerted to the driver’s side door. An officer found a small case in the driver’s side door pocket that contained three plastic bags holding suspected meth weighing about 2.3 grams. A meth pipe was found under the driver’s seat, and two other plastic bags containing “multiple” smaller unused bags “consistent with repackaging for resale” were also located, the report said. The Toyota SUV was seized. Dunbar was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man driving at 110 mph about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Midway Road and crashed his car a short time later was cited by sheriff’s deputies with reckless driving. Micah S. Birmingham, of 395 Little Warrensburg Road, was also cited for speeding, having no proof of insurance, violation of the seat belt law and a registration violation. Deputies paced the Ford Mustang with radar. It was allegedly being driven at 110 mph in a 35 mph speed zone and then continued onto Elmwood Road, where it struck another vehicle. No injuries were reported. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
A woman stole a Karaoke machine about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from Walmart, Greeneville police Officer Charles Story said in a report. A loss prevention employee told police that the woman was seen on surveillance video selecting the item, placing it into a shopping cart and pushing it to a self-checkout area. The woman did not scan the item, instead scanning several drinks before leaving the store with the Karaoke machine. Two Walmart employees tried to stop the woman to ask for a receipt but she picked the item up and left in an older model green Ford Mustang, the report said. The Karaoke machine is valued at $40.
Lowes Home Improvement loss prevention informed Greeneville police Wednesday about the theft of a generator from the East Andrew Johnson Highway retailer on Nov. 23. The theft was recorded on surveillance video. A man entered the store, placed a generator in a shopping cart and left without paying for it. The Honda generator is valued at $1,179.
A quartz heater, walnut chest drawers and a bathroom shelf were allegedly stolen about three weeks ago by the tenant of a mobile home in the 300 block of Chuckey Ruritan Road South, sheriff’s deputies were told Tuesday. The tenant was evicted by the landlord and allegedly took the items when she moved, Sgt. Anthony Pruitt said in a report. A relative of the suspect confirmed she has the property, which has a combined value of about $250.