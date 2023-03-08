Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into the attempted break-in of an occupied mobile home about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Arrowhead Loop in Midway. The victim told deputies that she heard someone knocking on the sides of the mobile home. A witness who checked on the noise saw a person run to the other side of the trailer. A property check showed a garage door had been kicked and broken, Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. Damage to the garage door totals about $300.
Two utility trailers, a riding lawn mower and two cellphones were stolen between Feb. 7 and Tuesday from a house in the 1800 block of Whitehouse Road, sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Robert Livingston said in a report. A suspect named in the report allegedly took the items and sold them. The combined value of the possessions exceeds $2,600. An investigation continues.
A “vintage” Fender amplifier, speaker cabinet, drill bits and a jig saw were among items taken from a storage unit at Volunteer Storage, 60 Pruitt Road N., Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The property owners told police they went to the storage unit on Tuesday and found the lock had been cut off and possessions missing. The theft occurred between December 2022 and Tuesday. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Sheriff’s deputies called early Tuesday to the 3700 block of Old Baileyton Highway about a woman reportedly screaming outside took her into custody on an active violation of probation warrant. Briana Clendenin, 21, was found about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday “inside a small building in a dog crate behind the house,” Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. Clendenin was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.