Logan M. Cash, 35, of 200 Snapps Ferry Park, was charged about 1 a.m Sunday with domestic assault; Brandy N. Osborne, of 776 Whispering Road, was issued a criminal summons for domestic assault, by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy James Crum responded to the 770 block of Whispering Road after Greene County 911 dispatch received a call for law enforcement service after a domestic altercation. Osborne told deputies that she confronted Cash for “not spending time with their children,” Crum said in the report. Osborne told deputies that Cash became hostile, got on top of her and assaulted her, causing visible marks on her face and left arm. Osborne admitted to throwing a Playstation gaming console at Cash when he had allegedly gone toward her again in an aggressive manner, Crum added. Cash told deputies he couldn’t “piece together” exactly what happened but did remember Osborne throwing the gaming console at him. Osborne was issued a criminal summons to appear in Greene County Criminal court Monday. Cash was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Levi J. Prich, 22, of 99 Fox Road, Chuckey, was charged about 3:30 p.m. Friday with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, driving left of center, passing in a no passing zone and possession of a traffic control device, by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Luke Fields saw Prich’s vehicle heading inbound on Rogersville Road and was advised by another deputy that Prich had allegedly just attempted to evade law enforcement on Rogersville Road. Fields turned around, observed Prich “driving on the wrong side of the highway” and initiated emergency lights and began to pursue the vehicle. Prich allegedly did not stop for law enforcement and continued down the road until turning into Mt. Pleasant Industrial Park and then exiting the park onto the Blue Springs Parkway. Prich reportedly continued evading law enforcement through “back roads” while passing vehicles in “no-pass” zones, then turned onto Highway 70. Deputy Tyler Guffey and Deputy Nicholas Foster were driving toward Prich as he entered the on ramp to the highway. Prich reportedly drove straight for the deputies at a high rate of speed in the oncoming lane and forced deputies to maneuver their vehicles aside to allow cars to pass. Prich continued down Highway 70 until reaching the Lovers Lane intersection where Sgt. Aaron Spears had placed traffic spikes to stop the vehicle. The vehicle was “spiked” and Prich’s tires began to deflate, Fields said. Prich reportedly continued down Highway 70 until turning onto the outbound lanes of West Andrew Johnson Highway. The suspect then turned onto North Mohawk Road and continued on the wrong side of the highway, Fields said in the report. The suspect reportedly lost control of the vehicle after attempting a U-Turn and slid off the left side of the roadway. Prich reportedly jumped from the vehicle, then was placed at gunpoint by deputies, Fields said. The suspect did not comply with law enforcement but deputies were able to restrain him. Prich was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.