Mark D. Reed, 52, of 345 Pritchard Road, was charged shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday with domestic assault by sheriff’s deputies. Deputies went to the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Reed came home intoxicated and lay down. She was awakened a short time later by Reed punching her in the face, and threatening to further harm her. The alleged victim got away from Reed and called 911. Reed was “belligerent and intoxicated,” Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report. Reed was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Whitney N. Ward, 36, of 3507 Middle Creek Road, Afton, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies he was pushed “multiple times” by Ward as they argued, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Ward was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A naked woman seen about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday lying in a yard in the 1100 block of West Irish Street was charged with public intoxication by Greeneville police. Charged was Sondra M. Cross, of 206 Marshall Lane. Cross was lying in the yard, asking for help, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. She “was talking to herself and rolling around on the ground” and appeared to be intoxicated, the report said. Cross was taken into custody pending a court appearance.
Gunshots were fired into an unoccupied pickup truck about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Cassi Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brian Hiatt said in a report. The incident followed a domestic altercation at a Fishpond Road home. A suspect identified in the report went to the Cassi Road address and was seen standing at the foot of the driveway “acting erratic,” the report said. He was chased off by a resident, but a short time later heard gunshots and found two gunshot holes in the front left truck fender. The suspect is sought on arrest warrants for felony reckless endangerment and vandalism.
A handgun and $30 in cash were stolen from a sport utility vehicle parked in the 300 block of Golf Trace Drive, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The theft from the unlocked vehicle occurred between Aug. 24 and Tuesday. A Taurus handgun that was stolen is valued at $500.{&end}