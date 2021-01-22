Anthony A. Fiore, 30, of 76 Bailey Broyles St., was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence during an investigation into a hit-and-run crash. A sport utility vehicle driven by Fiore matching the description of a SUV in a crash Tuesday night was seen on Snapps Ferry Road. A traffic stop was conducted. Fiore admitted sideswiping a neighbor’s pickup truck Tuesday night as he pulled out of a parking lot, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Fiore “had slow and slurred speech” and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Fiore was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and having no proof of vehicle insurance in connection with the incident Tuesday night. Fiore was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
David L. Warren, 37, 2085 Chuckey Highway, was charged Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Deputies were dispatched after getting reports of an erratic driver who had pulled over into the emergency lane with four-way flashers on. Warren first said he was lost and then told deputies he pulled over to send a text. He said he had lost his wallet as he held it in his hands, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Warren did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A rifle, chain saw, gold watch and silver bracelet were stolen Wednesday afternoon in the burglary of a mobile home in the 3400 block of Doty Chapel Road, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The victim found the back door of her mobile home had been forced open. The door and door frame had signs of pry bar damage, the report said. The value of the stolen items exceeds $1,500.