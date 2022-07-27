A driver and his passenger were charged with drug possession Tuesday morning following a pursuit involving the Tennessee Highway Patrol that ended when his car crashed. Aaron D. Ross, 18, of Knoxville, is charged with felony drug offenses, felony evading arrest and traffic violations, according to a THP preliminary report. Passenger Deniesha A. Flack, 18, of Knoxville, was also charged with felony drug possession counts. Ross was driving an Infiniti sedan on U.S. 11E when a traffic stop was attempted about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. The car “fled police and (the) pursuit traveled into Greene County traveling on multiple roads,” the report said. The 12-minute pursuit ended when the car crashed on East Iron Bridge Road. Ross and Flack were taken into custody. Ross was examined by Greene County-Greeneville EMS before being booked into the Greene County Detention Center. Flack was not injured. Ross and Flack are held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
April E. Fox, 42, of 730 Old Stage Road, was charged about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license. Police investigated a call about an unconscious woman in a minivan in the 300 block of Hermitage Drive. Fox was “passed out” behind the wheel of the minivan, which was running, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Fox smelled of alcohol, her speech was “slurred and muffled” and she had difficulty staying awake, the report said. Fox did poorly on field sobriety tests. She allegedly refused to provide blood or breath samples and a search warrant was obtained from a judge to draw blood. A records check showed Fox’ driver’s license was revoked. Fox was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Tami L. Barner, 44, of 109 Anderson St., was charged about 11:30 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug after officers investigated a sport utility vehicle parked at the lower gate area of the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery on East Vann Road. A records check showed Barner also had active arrest warrants out of Greene County, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. As a patrol car approached on East Vann Road, a man was seen running from the cemetery into a nearby house. Barner remained in the driver’s seat of the SUV. The records check confirmed the arrest warrants and permission to search the vehicle was given. Found inside was a plastic bag containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. Barner was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Clayton L. Story, 44, of 236 Hugh Story Road, Limestone, was charged about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with criminal trespass and public intoxication after allegedly taking a swim in a stranger’s pool on Heritage Road and leaving some of his clothing there. The property owners told deputies they saw Story “walking around without a shirt, shoes or socks” and found their garage door had been tampered with, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Deputies located Story sitting on a hill at the intersection of Heritage Road South and East Andrew Johnson Highway. “He had no shirt, shoes or socks on” and allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine that morning, the report said. Story was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.