A homeowner fired a gun at a man after two burglary attempts Sunday night and early Monday in the 100 block of Pyburn Lane. The burglary attempts were reported Tuesday to sheriff’s deputies. The victim said that a neighbor called her Sunday night and told her a person in a black car was outside of her house. About 30 minutes later, the victim saw a man attempting to open the garage door, Deputy James Crum said in a report. The homeowner fired a gunshot in the air and the man ran off. About 2:30 a.m. Monday, the occupant heard a similar noise in the garage area and found the man had returned. “This time (she) fired a shot at him,” the report said. “She has not had any problems since then.” The homeowner did not call 911 at the time of the incidents. She provided deputies with a description of the suspect.
Jesse Paul Sell, 32, of 4980 Shackleford Road, Mosheim, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies she and Sell argued and he shoved her, placing her in fear of bodily harm. Sell later returned to the apartment and retrieved a gun and told the alleged victim to “defend herself,” Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. Sell was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man was issued a summons Tuesday night by Greeneville police for theft of property after allegedly shoplifting $188 worth of merchandise from Walmart. Trevor S. Dehaven, listed as homeless, was seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday by a loss prevention employee passing all points of sale with the merchandise, which included a safe, bedding and flatware. Most of the merchandise was recovered, but $60 worth of items was not, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. Dehaven will appear July 8 in court.
Greeneville police are looking for a man who stole a bottle of liquor Tuesday night from a business. An employee of Big Time Beverage on East Andrew Johnson Highway said she helped the man find a bottle of Jagermeister about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, but he then walked out of the store without paying for it. The liquor is valued at $22. The man appeared to be in his mid-30s, had short dark hair and tattoos on both arms and his neck. Video footage of the suspect is available.
A cellphone owned by an employee of the Dollar General store on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Chuckey was stolen about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday while the victim was working. The victim told sheriff’s deputies that she was stocking shelves and her iPhone 11 was on a nearby shelf when a person listed in the report as a suspect walked by her. The phone is valued at $900.
A leaf blower, two weed trimmers, a radio and other possessions were stolen Tuesday afternoon from a house in the 900 block of Pisgah Road, sheriff’s Deputy Joseph McNulty said in a report. The victim told deputies he went for a hike about noon Tuesday and the items were missing when he returned home several hours later. The side door of the house may have been unlocked. Items stolen are valued at $1,750.
A Chuckey man told sheriff’s deputies he was assaulted by two men about 10 a.m. Tuesday in front of his Jockey Road home. The victim said the men were pulling a house on a trailer and had stopped to cut limbs off trees in his front yard. He asked the men if they had a permit to cut the limbs and they replied they didn’t need one, Sgt. Travis Hoxie said in a report. When he told the pair to stop cutting the tree limbs, one man slapped him. The victim slapped a cigarette out of the man’s mouth, he told deputies. The other man then struck him the victim on the chin, knocking him to the ground, the report said. The men continued working but had left by the time deputies arrived. Initial attempts to contact them were unsuccessful.
Greeneville police are looking for a woman who attempted to shoplift 67 items of merchandise Tuesday afternoon from Walmart. Miscellaneous make-up items with a combined value of $652 were placed in a shopping cart by the woman, who attempted to push the cart past the point of sale, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The woman was stopped by a loss prevention employee. She fled on foot and left in a car described in the report. The merchandise was recovered. The suspect is identified in the report.