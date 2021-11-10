Robert A. Lawson, 54, of 595 Easterly Road, Mohawk, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. Lawson was arguing with a resident when he allegedly attempted to hit him with a shovel, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies he feared for his safety. A witness confirmed Lawson swung the shovel at the alleged victim. Lawson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Greeneville police seek a woman who allegedly fired a gun into the ground about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday during an argument with another woman in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. A caller to 911 Dispatch said the ex-girlfriend of her roommate began arguing with her as they walked out the door. The woman allegedly “pulled out a firearm, aimed at her, and shot into the ground near her feet,” Greeneville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The alleged victim’s roommate and the suspect left before police arrived. Police found no indicators of a bullet hitting the ground or any bullet casings. A warrant for aggravated assault was taken out on the woman who allegedly fired the gunshots.
Jason E. Hickman, 38, of 300 Wildberry Lane, was taken into custody about 1 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police on an active arrest warrant for violation of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry. Hickman was seen getting out of a vehicle on Raymond Road, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The warrant for violation of the Sex Offender Registry was issued by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Hickman was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A minivan was stolen about 7 p.m. Tuesday from the driveway of a home in the 200 block of Gap Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The owner told deputies she was putting items in the minivan before going shopping and went back into the house for about 10 minutes to check on a child. The vehicle was gone when she came back outside, the report said. The keys were in the ignition. The 2019 Dodge Journey is valued at $29,000. It has a Hamblen County registration tag.
A 1996 Toyota pickup truck was stolen Tuesday night from the lot of Ellenburg Motors, 101 Sevier Ave., Greeneville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The truck was locked and did not have keys inside. The truck was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday. The dark blue pickup truck is valued at $1,000. There is a diamond-plated toolbox in the truck bed.