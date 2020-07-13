Matthew David Burkey, 47, of 75 Centennial Lane, was charged just after 8 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police received information about a man apparently passed out in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck on Marshall Lane near the 1800 block of West Main Street, Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. “Witnesses on scene stated that Mr. Burkey had passed out while on the roadway,” the report said. Burkey was found with a loaded syringe in his lap. He told police he was tired and had fallen asleep, the report said. Found in the truck were two suspected hydrocodone pills and a suspected Lorazepam pill. A records check showed that Burkey’s driver’s license was suspended. Burkey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Christopher Allen Bratcher, 41, of 102 Hartshaw Drive, was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on West Andrew Johnson Highway. Bratcher was driving a Jeep about 9:50 p.m. Friday that was seen making a U-turn on West Andrew Johnson Highway. The driver then turned his headlights on and off several times, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. A patrol car got behind the Jeep, which was seen crossing the white fog line and center line in the road several times. A traffic stop was conducted. Bratcher allegedly had slurred speech and his breath smelled of alcohol. Bratcher appeared “confused” and had difficulty answering officer questions. He was unsteady on his feet and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Bratcher allegedly admitted to drinking, stating he “drank too much,” the report said. Bratcher was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dennis Allan Cannon, 31, of 130 Chapel St., was charged Saturday night by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug and served an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Rebecca Dawn Yarbor, 24, also at the Chapel Street address when police arrived, was served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Police were told that Cannon was staying on the front porch of the Chapel Street address. He was seen lying down on the porch, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. A records check showed Cannon had the active arrest warrant. A search of Cannon subsequent to arrest turned up about a quarter-gram of methamphetamine, part of a Suboxone pill, a syringe and two straws, the report said. Cannon and Yarbor were held without bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into the theft of money early July 7 from the Taco Bell restaurant at 3050 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The manager reported the theft Friday. He told officers that that shortly after 2 a.m. on July 7, a man opened the drive-through window and took $100 in cash. Video surveillance tape shows a man dressed in a dark-colored shirt with sleeves and white baseball cap commit the theft, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The suspect also appeared to have a dark-colored goatee.
Greeneville police took a man into custody on an active arrest warrant for violation of probation after they were called Saturday afternoon to an address in the 100 block of West Barton Ridge Road. Robert Dewayne Graham, 50, of 1141 Bailey St., was taken into custody. Police received a call about a man “laying face down on the side of the road,” an officer’s report said. Graham was located sitting in an empty refrigerator in the yard. A records check showed he had the active arrest warrant. Graham was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.