A Mosheim man was charged early Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and other offenses. Mack A. Lewis, 43, of 1865 Gilbreath Road, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, delivery or sale of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed Lewis also had several active arrest warrants for violation of probation and a pending summons from the Greeneville Police Department for theft of property valued under $1,000. Deputies received a call at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday about a car parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Iron Bridge Road that did not belong there. Lewis was asleep in the driver’s seat. Lewis allegedly refused to step out of the car and pulled his arms away from deputies when they tried to place handcuffs on him. Lewis allegedly continued to resist deputies until he was handcuffed. Lewis was searched. Deputies found a bag containing 78 grams of suspected meth, a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, a glass pipe, multiple plastic bags, a scale and other drug paraphernalia. Lewis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Justin L. Carter, 39, of 138 Lancer Lane, was charged about 11:15 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.. Police investigated a report about a man apparently passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle for about 90 minutes at gas pumps at the Quick Stop station, 705 E. Church St. Carter was “slumped over in the driver’s seat” and woke up after police knocked on the window, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The vehicle was running and in park. Carter appeared confused, had difficulty opening the door and smelled of alcohol, the report said. Carter did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed his driver’s license was suspended. Carter was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary between 5 and 9:45 p.m. Monday at a mobile home in the first block of Windover Park. The back door of the mobile home had been pried open and interior rooms were ransacked, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Nothing was immediately reported missing. A space heater in the living room had been turned on. Damage to a door is estimated at $250.
A package containing clothing delivered Monday afternoon to a house in the 1000 block of Rollins Chapel Road was stolen, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The victim was told by the U.S. Postal Service that the package was delivered about 2 p.m. Monday. Security camera footage shows a black car drive by after it was delivered. The victim believes the suspects were in the car. The clothing is valued at $250.