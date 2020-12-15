Timothy B. Tipton, 34, of 3725 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Deputies went to the 100 block of Pinto Road to investigated a pickup truck parked in the middle of the road. The driver, identified as Tipton, “appeared to be passed out at the wheel with his right sleeve rolled up,” Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Tipton “was extremely hard to wake up” and appeared to be trying to put the truck in gear. The key was removed from the ignition. A syringe was seen on the driver’s side floorboard and Tipton had fresh marks on his arm where the sleeve was rolled up, the report said. Tipton acted confused and did not know where he was. He did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly refused a blood test. Tipton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
McKayla G. Dixon, 21, of 109 Ashland Drive, was charged about 11:50 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Old Stage Road in Afton. Dixon was the driver of the car that wrecked, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Dixon gave off a strong odor of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech, the report said. No sobriety tests were conducted on scene “due to Dixon’s intoxicated state,” the report said. Dixon was later given a Breathalyzer test and was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
William B. Kaletta, 66, of 1100 Mason Lodge Road, Mohawk, was charged Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies spoke with the alleged victim in a camper. She said he became angry when she accidentally broke his coffee cup, and he broke through the camper door. Kaletta pushed the alleged victim down on a couch and held his arm on her throat area, causing a red mark, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The alleged victim called 911 Dispatch. Kaletta told the alleged victim that she would be harmed if she called police. Kaletta was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Gary A. Ball, 58, of 14865 Horton Highway, was taken into custody Friday by sheriff’s deputies and served an active arrest warrant for aggravated domestic assault stemming from an incident on Oct. 18. On that date, Ball argued with the alleged victim, who told deputies she was knocked down in a front yard and struck in the face. The alleged victim said Ball wrapped a garden hose around her neck and choked her with it. Ball left before deputies arrived. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
George W. Calloway, 43, of 164 Sterling Drive, Mosheim, was charged by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for failure to exercise due care following a traffic stop about 6:45 p.m. Sunday on West Summer Street at 70 Bypass Street. An officer on patrol was behind a car driven by Calloway stopped at a red light. When the light turned green, the car made a left-hand turn, crossing the white center line and almost striking another car. A traffic stop was made. Calloway told police he did not see the other vehicle, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. A search of the car driven by Calloway turned up two “loaded syringes with a clear substance in them” and a cut straw beside the driver’s seat. A carrying case in one of Calloway’s pockets contained contained eight syringes and two empty plastic bags. Calloway was issued a criminal summons to appear Monday in court.
Krista A. Hensley, 34, of 38 Isley Ave., was taken into custody on active arrest warrants by Greenevile police following a traffic stop about 12:20 a.m. Monday on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The car driven by Isley was seen pulling out of the Aldi’s parking lot. The store was closed, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. A records check showed Hensley’s driver license was suspended and she had violation of probation arrest warrants. Hensley was also charged with driving on a suspended license-4th offense, having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for a registration violation. Hensley was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Guns, vehicles, tools and other possessions were stolen between Nov. 13 and Sunday from a house in the 6000 block of Old Stage Road, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. When a relative of the owner pulled into the driveway, five cars and a boat that had been parked outside the house were gone. A basement window facing the driveway was broken out and a makeshift wood ramp was coming out of the house. It appeared the house “had been gone through,” the report said. Missing were a gun safe and numerous firearms, a washer and dryer, a television set, and five Craftsman tool boxes with tools. The value of the vehicles, guns and other possessions exceeds $70,000.
A door frame was discovered damaged Sunday at the Hunt’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 7500 Newport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. A man who went to the church Sunday morning found the door frame in a church office had been vandalized. Nothing was reported missing. Damage to the door totals $250.
A utility trailer was stolen Friday morning from the 3100 block of Milburnton Road, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. The owner was told by a witness that someone cut a fence and stole the utility trailer from a field. A man wearing a black hoodie was seen about 5 a.m. Friday next to the victim’s fence, the report said. The black utility trailer is valued at $700. Damage to the fence totals $100.
A washing machine and a dryer were stolen early Sunday morning from a porch in the 2800 block of Horton Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The washer and dryer were on the porch of a house that is being remodeled, the report said. The washer and dryer have a combined value of $400.
A roll of range wire was stolen Saturday from a property in the 300 block of Rambo Road, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The owner told deputies that he may have seen the wire on the back of a flatbed pickup truck on a nearby property.’The roll of range wire is valued at $300.
A stuffed teddy bear was stolen about 8:10 a.m. Saturday from the Dollar General Market at 8135 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. A witness saw a suspect identified in the report commit the theft from a bin just outside the store entrance door. The teddy bear is valued at $30.