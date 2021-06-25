Jessica J. Vanderbrook, 37, of 390 Chestnut Ridge Road, Afton, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A welfare check was made at a Middle Creek Road address about a woman who “was supposed to have a needle sticking out of her leg,” Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Deputies located Vanderbrook, who was found to have an active violation of probation arrest warrant. Suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe were found in a plastic bag in her purse. Vanderbrook was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Billy S. Gregg, 36, of 2167 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, was charged about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were called to the address about an unwanted person and located Gregg outside a mobile home. Half of a buprenorphine pill was visible in a pants pocket flap, Deputy William Carr said in a report. A woman told deputies Gregg threatened to harm her if she did not give him the other half of the pill. A pill grinder allegedly belonging to Gregg was found in a room in the mobile home. Gregg was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Cory R. Sweat, 44, of 1113 Woodside Drive, was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police responded to an assault call in the 900 block of Lyle Circle. The alleged victim told police that she was threatened by Sweat, who “was throwing items at her and destroying the residence,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Officers found Sweat holding a large steel drill bit. He refused when told to drop it but complied after a firearm was pointed at him, the report said. Sweat placed the alleged victim in fear for her safety. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Greeneville police are looking for a man who made fraudulent returns between May 24 and Thursday at Lowe’s Home Improvement stores on East Andrew Johnson Highway and elsewhere. Store security video shows the man “taking items off the shelf and doing a fraudulent return with (them),” a officer’s report said. The video shows the man entering the store with materials for a return, and then leaving his cart at the customer service desk and walking back outside into the garden center. He is shown walking back into the store carrying merchandise valued at $1,596, placing the the items in his cart and including them in the return. The suspect, identified by name in the report, has made similar fraudulent returns at Lowe’s stores in Johnson City, Elizabethton and Jonesborough, the report said.
Numerous power tools and a walkie-talkie were stolen Thursday from a shed in the 4700 block of Kelley Gap Road, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Entry was made through a door in back of the shed. Stolen were about 30 power tools valued at $3,500; and the walkie-talkie, valued at $100. Two possible suspects are named in the report.
A Can-Am off-road vehicle was stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from the 1600 block of Gregg Mill Road. It was last seen about 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the driveway of the owner’s house, he told deputies. The black-and-orange 2020 Can-Am Maverick is valued at $33,000.
A sport utility vehicle was stolen Wednesday morning from a Summerhaven Drive house, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The owner told deputies she met a man online two months ago and began dating him. He used a false name in identifying himself. He was allowed to stay at the victim’s home Tuesday night and when she woke up Wednesday morning, the 2007 Ford Explorer was gone. He was not given permission to use the SUV, the report said. The man told her by phone he would return it, but by Wednesday afternoon had blocked calls from the victim and blocked stopped communicating with her, the report said. Investigation determined the man’s real identity. He was found active arrest warrants in Tennessee. The SUV, valued at $4,000, was entered into the stolen vehicle database.