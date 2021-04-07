Cody J. Buckner, 23, of 1144 Whirlwind Road, was charged Friday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a sobriety checkpoint on Asheville Highway. Buckner had an open alcohol container in his vehicle, Deputy James Crum said in a report. A vehicle search located a plastic bag containing nearly seven grams of suspected methamphetamine, the report said. Also found were a glass pipe and a digital scale. Bond of $3,500 was set for Buckner, who had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dennis L. Gosnell, 30, of 8167 Asheville Highway, was charged Friday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gosnell drove through a sobriety checkpoint on Asheville Highway staged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and assisted by deputies. An odor of marijuana was detected in the vehicle. A search turned up suspected methamphetamine and a set of scales in the center console, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Bond of $3,500 was set for Gosnell, who had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brian Eugene Mishak, 42, of Watauga Road, Johnson City, was charged Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-6th offense. Mishak was driving a van pulled over for speeding on southbound U.S. 11E in Greene County, Trooper Lee Cutshall said in a report. A strong odor of marijuana was detected in the van. About one ounce of marijuana and THC wax was found in four separate containers. A records check on Mishak showed five prior driving on a revoked license convictions between 2012 and 2018, the report said. Bond for Mishak was set at $16,000. he had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A 1998 Honda sedan was stolen between Sunday night and Monday from the 1400 block of Marvin Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The owner told deputies she parked the car in her driveway about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. A witness said it was gone at 7:30 a.m. Monday Two possible suspects were named in the report. The car has a broken windshield. It is valued at $900.