Two large flatscreen TVs and a power drill kit were stolen from Walmart at 3755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway Sunday at about 2 p.m. Officer Jerry Goforth responded to a shoplifting call from a Walmart loss prevention associate. The associate stated that he had observed a woman walking out of the automotive door at 10 a.m. with two large televisions in her cart. After reviewing camera footage, he observed the female enter the building through the produce entrance before wandering around the store and selecting the two large televisions and a power drill kit which she then walked out of the store with and loaded into the trunk of her car. The total value of the items stolen is $1043.88.
A driver was injured in a three vehicle crash at 60 Erwin Highway in front of the Wash Depot at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Donya Tipton, driving a 1998 Ford Mustang, and a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe were traveling north on Erwin Highway towards East Andrew Johnson Highway while a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling south on Erwin Highway. Tipton attempted to turn left into the Wash Depot parking lot, failing to yield the right of way, when her vehicle was struck by the Camaro head on. The collision caused the her vehicle to travel backwards into the Tahoe. Tipton suffered from minor chest pain, and was transported to Greeneville Community Hospital by Med 6. EMS cleared the driver of the Camaro and the driver of the Tahoe was uninjured. Tipton was cited for failure to yield and no proof of insurance.
Broken eggs and orange sauce were found on a 2016 Volkswagon TGN Sunday morning at 9:40 a.m. The victim stated that her daughter went outside Sunday morning and noticed the eggs and orange sauce on the vehicle. No video footage was available at the time the report was made. Officer Jerry Goforth provided the victim with a case report number for insurance purposes.