A handgun was stolen from Keeneland Circle sometime over Thursday night. According to the report made on Friday, the owner told police the Browning handgun was in the center console of his vehicle, which he accidentally left unlocked over Thursday night. He noticed the gun was missing at about 7 a.m. Friday. It is valued at $900 in the report.
Matthew A. Carter, 33, of 1265 Doughty's Chapel Road, was charged with resisting arrest on Friday after he was stopped by police for probation violation. According to the report, Greeneville police spotted Carter driving on Lonesome Pine Trail, checked for warrants and, after finding one for violation of probation, stopped Carter, who allegedly began to pull away while being handcuffed until police pointed a Tazer at him.
Vincent C. Smith, 20, of 785 Doc Hawkins Road, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after firing a pistol from a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart on Saturday. According to the report by Greeneville police, a witness reported seeing a man holding a knife approach a silver car in the Walmart parking lot and a shot fired from the passenger seat of the silver car. Police stopped that vehicle at Snapps Ferry Park, and Smith allegedly admitted to firing a shot into the air as the man approached the car. The report notes that the vehicle smith was in was mobile when the shot was fired.
A man, a woman and three children ate at the Pizza Inn buffet on Sunday and allegedly left the restaurant without paying the full amount. According to the police report, the man placed $20 at the register and walked out. Restaurant staff tried to stop him or the woman, and they allegedly refused to pay the remaining $36.20.