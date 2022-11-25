Dustin E. Kiker, 34, of 102 Greybark Lane, was charged about 8:20 a.m Wednesday with possession of heroin, schedule I drug violation, by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Ethan Metcalf responded to the scene at the suspect’s residence, where Kiker was found unresponsive by a family member. According to the report, Kiker was administered Narcan by Greeneville fire and emergency medical service professionals at the scene. Kiker was transported to Greeneville Community Hospital. The substance suspected to be heroin weighed approximately 1.5 grams, according to the report. A warrant for Kiker’s arrest will be taken out for possession of a schedule I drug, Metcalf said in the report.
Dakota L. Waters, of 806 N. Main Avenue, Erwin, was charged about 2 p.m Wednesday with driving with a suspended license by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Bryan Shelton responded to a traffic stop in the 3700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway after deputies passed Waters going 58 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to a report. A records check indicated the suspect’s license had been revoked. The suspect informed law enforcement that he did have insurance, Shelton said in the report.
Nathan Church, 33, of 2596 Kingsport Highway, was charged about 2:50 a.m Friday with possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, Ecstasy, and Xanax by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Andrew Long responded to the 100 block of 107 Cutoff Highway where a traffic stop was conducted after the suspect’s vehicle allegedly crossed the lane. A records check showed Church to have an active warrant for his arrest. According to the report, Church stepped out of the vehicle and handed the deputy a syringe. Law enforcement allegedly saw a baggie of suspected narcotics in plain view within the center console of the vehicle. The suspect reportedly told deputies, “there’s the dope,” Long said in the report. A K9 unit alerted law enforcement to detection of additional narcotics. According to the report, inside another baggie, there was reportedly eight pills that the suspect told deputies was Ecstacy and six Xanax “totum pole” pills. Deputy Chad Moore field tested a powdery substance in the vehicle that reportedly turned out to be fentanyl. Also found in the vehicle was $1,505 in cash. Church was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.