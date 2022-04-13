Karen L. Easterly, 48, of Culbertson Road, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were told Easterly was with a man sought on an active arrest warrant. Easterly was located shopping by herself in a store in the 3100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. A K-9 alerted on the driver’s side of Easterly’s car. A search of the car turned up less than a gram of suspected methamphetamine, 22 small plastic bags and two sets of digital scales. Easterly was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Felicia M. Metcalf, 28, of 65 Bewley Road, was charged about 5:30 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed that Metcalf had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. Metcalf was a passenger in a U-Haul truck pulled over on West Main Street that matched the description from a be on the lookout alert issued earlier to law enforcement. Driver Darryl A. Colyer, 41, of 839 Rambo Road, was charged with driving on a revoked license. A records check showed he had an active child support attachment. As deputies placed Colyer in handcuffs, Metcalf ran from the traffic stop location. She was taken into custody a short time later by a deputy. A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper assisting deputies located a purse in the passenger side of the truck. It contained a bag holding suspected methamphetamine, a syringe and a straw with residue, the report said. Greeneville police responded and told deputies the truck was reported stolen. Metcalf and Colyer were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
Joshua C. Lane, of 1120 Arnold Road, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia and having no proof of vehicle insurance following a traffic stop on West Andrew Johnson Highway. A traffic stop was made on a car driven by Lane with a non-functioning tail light, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Lane was asked if there were any drugs in the car and he handed an officer two pipes containing marijuana residue and a tourniquet. A K-9 was called in and alerted on the driver’s side of the car. Nothing was found. Lane was issued a criminal summons to appear in court on the charges.
A motorcycle was stolen between Tuesday night and 5 a.m. Wednesday from the 100 block of Doughty Avenue, Greeneville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The motorcycle was last seen about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked in front of the owner’s house. Surveillance video footage may be available. The black 2022 Yamaha motorcycle is valued at $10,000.
Rims, tires and other vehicle parts were stolen between Monday and Tuesday from a car parked in the Olympia Lanes lot on Mason Street. An employee parked the car in the lot to work on it after it was in a wreck in January. When he came to work Tuesday the 1997 Honda was on cinder blocks. Valve springs were also stolen. The loss is estimated at about $300.
A pistol was stolen from a truck parked in the 100 block of Holt Court. The owner reported the theft Tuesday to Greeneville police. He told police he was mowing a lawn and the truck was unlocked. When the owner arrived home, he noticed the handgun was missing. The 9 millimeter Taurus pistol is valued at $250.