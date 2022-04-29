Kermit D. Crawford, 50, of 121 Hilltop Drive, Fall Branch, was charged about 6:15 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. A pickup truck eastbound on West Andrew Johnson Highway was paced at 69 mph in a 45 mph zone, leading to a traffic stop, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Crawford gave off a slight odor of alcohol and had “slightly slurred” speech while speaking with police. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Crawford allegedly told police he had taken Gabapentin, morphine and Clonazepam earlier in the day. A search warrant to get a blood sample was obtained. Crawford was also cited for speeding. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Donald D. Dean, 54, of 400 Little Chuckey Road, Midway, was charged about 10:30 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Deputies investigated report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a pickup truck in the parking lot of a sawmill in the 1100 block of Lonesome Pine Trail. Dean related that the truck had broken down, Deputy James Crum said in a report. A search of the truck turned up suspected marijuana and a plastic bag holding a “powdery substance” that tested positive for methamphetamine. Dean is held on bond pending a scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Propane tanks were stolen between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4:30 a.m. Friday from Greeneville Oil, 3685 Erwin Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. An employee told deputies that a cage containing the propane tanks was broken into. Twenty-one propane tanks, valued at $70 each, were stolen. The theft remains under investigation.
A pickup truck was stolen between April 23 and Thursday from a barn in the 2900 block of Chuckey Pike, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The owner told deputies he discovered the truck missing on Thursday. There was a spare ignition key in the ashtray. The 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck is valued at $8,500.
A sport utility vehicle was vandalized between Wednesday night and Thursday while it was parked in the lot of the Hidden Oaks Apartments complex at 1108 W. Summer St., Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers sad in a report. The owner was sent a text message to go outside and look at the SUV, which had parts broken off and was scratched and dented. Damage to the 2022 Nissan Rogue is estimated at $2,500.
Paul E. Long, 38, of Elwood Drive, Morristown, was charged Wednesday morning by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of contraband in a penal institution and resisting arrest. Long was a passenger in a car with a switched registration tag pulled over about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Greeneville Post Office on West Summer Street. Driver Lillian S. Hardee, of Lincoln Avenue, Morristown, was not wearing a seat belt, which attracted the attention of police, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Long was asked to step out of the car. An officer saw him throw “a white powder-like substance” on the ground, the report said. A digital scale was found in Long’s back pocket. Long told police he threw Suboxone on the ground. Long was taken to the Greene County Workhouse for a body scan. As he stepped out of the patrol car, a glass pipe fell to the ground, the report said. A scan showed a plastic bag inside Long. A correction officer recovered the bag, which contained suspected methamphetamine. Long “grabbed it and tried to eat the (bag) but was unsuccessful,” the report said. When a correction officer attempted to handcuff Long inside a cell, he allegedly resisted. A records check showed Hardee’s driver’s license was suspended. Hardee was also charged with having no proof of insurance and violation of the seat belt and registration laws. Long was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court. Hardee was issued a criminal summons to appear Friday in court.
Jason E. Rogers, 49, of McMillan Road, Mosheim, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense. A records check showed Rogers also had two active arrest warrants issued in Greene County, Deputy William Carr said in a report. A traffic stop was made on a pickup truck with an improper registration in the 100 block of Park Street. Rogers allegedly gave deputies a false name and date of birth. When his identity was established, a records check showed Rogers’ driver’s license was revoked. Found inside the truck was a digital scale, Suboxone pills and a plastic case that contained cut straws, syringes and plastic bags with residue. Rogers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheldon L. Johnson, 32, of 8160 107 Cutoff, was charged about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday by sheriffs deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. A traffic stop was made on Whirlwind Road on a car being driven “in the wrong lane coming (at an) officer,” Deputy William Carr said in a report. A records check showed Johnson’ driver’s license was revoked. Found in the car was a a bag containing “a brownish powder” that field tested positive for fentanyl, Lorazepam pills, two syringes and another pill. Johnson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Randy L. Tolliver, 45, of 122 Bayberry St., was charged with domestic assault about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Tolliver became upset after she left a domestic violence class at the Correctional Counseling Institute on South College Street. He took the alleged victim’s cellphone and wallet and allegedly threatened her before leaving, causing her to fear for her safety. Tolliver was located at a house on Royal Street and taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A purse containing cash and personal property was stolen from a woman about 10 p.m. Tuesday outside the Marathon station at 1923 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The victim reported Wednesday that a suspect named in the report left with her purse and other possessions while she was inside the store. Items stolen include $200 in cash, an iPod, headphones and personal identification. Private prosecution procedures were advised.
A mailbox was stolen early Thursday from a post in the 400 block of Earl Baxter Road in Chuckey, a sheriff deputy’s report said. The owner told deputies was was awakened about 3:15 a.m. Thursday by a sound outside his house. When he left for work, a short time later, the mailbox was missing. The mailbox is valued at $150.