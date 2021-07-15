A counterfeit $20 bill was received Wednesday in a deposit at an Andrew Johnson Bank branch in Greeneville, a police report said. The deposit came from the Marathon Quick Stop market on West Bernard Avenue, the report said. The store manager told police she didn’t know who passed the counterfeit bill. It was exchanged by the manager for a genuine $20 bill at the bank. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
Daryl M. Caldwell, 57, of 340 Cox Road, was charged about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with criminal trespass. Caldwell was going through trash cans on Coolidge Street on the former Takoma hospital property. Caldwell had been trespassed from the property about an hour earlier by police. Police received four calls within a several hours Wednesday about Caldwell being a “public nuisance,” Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Caldwell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A mobile home in the 700 block of Swanay Road in Limestone was vandalized, the owner told sheriff’s deputies. The vandalism was reported Monday. The owner discovered that kitchen cabinets, a bathtub, a door and a window had been damaged. Damage to the rental property exceeds $1,700. A possible suspect is named in the report.