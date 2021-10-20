Jeremy C. Easterly, 23, of 1445 Mohawk Ridge Road, was charged about 3 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Lonesome Pine Trail. Easterly was driving a car pulled over for a non-functioning rear tail light and had a switched registration tag. Easterly appeared nervous after the traffic stop, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. A search of the car located an Altoids can under the driver’s seat that contained two plastic bags holding more than 3.3 grams of suspected meth. Easterly was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A warrants check about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 1155 Stone Dam Road resulted in the occupant being charged by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedeule II drug-methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule III drug-buprenorphine. Justin C. Crumm, 36, of the Stone Dam Road address, was sought on an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. Crumm was located “crouched down” on the porch, the report said. A pill bottle in his pocket contained a plastic bag holding suspected meth and a pill believed to be buprenorphine. Crumm was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Kimberly J. Bailey, 33, of 1690 Pyburn Lane, was charged about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Deputies responded to a call about a woman walking along Midway Road “knocking on strangers’ doors and talking to herself,” Deputy George Ball said in a report. Bailey gave deputies her backpack, and allegedly told them there were drugs inside and to take her to jail. Bailey also told deputies “there was a bug that was hooked to Bluetooth that was listening to everyone and everything.” Found in the backpack were plastic bags containing suspected meth, three pipes, a scale, and two plastic straws. Bailey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Four catalytic converters were stolen between Friday night and Tuesday from vehicles on the lot of Car City, 705 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, the owner told Greeneville police. The catalytic converters were cut off three cars and one sport utility vehicle on the lot, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The exhaust emission control devices are valued at $400 each.
Three catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles between Sept. 15 and Thursday parked in a yard on Trails End Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The catalytic converters were cut from under a car and a sport utility vehicle. The owner is in the military and a relative reported the theft. The catalytic converters have a combined value of about $2,800. A possible suspect is named in the report.