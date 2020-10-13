Charges were filed by Greeneville police against two men found passed out in a car about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the Marathon Market parking lot at 210 W. Bernard Avenue. Robert C. Freeland, 30, of 308 Royal St., was charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Dillon S. Smith, 25, of 146 W. Bernard Ave., was charged with pubic intoxication. Police received a call about two men unconscious in a car in the business parking lot, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Both were awakened after several attempts. Freeland, the driver, allegedly had slurred speed and was unsteady on his feet. He did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly refused to provide a blood sample. Smith gave off an odor of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech, the report said. Both men were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed between Sunday and early Monday at the McDonald’s restaurant at 504 Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. The fake $20 bill was found in a cash register. The counterfeit money was taken into evidence.
Alisha Widener, 23, listed as homeless, was charged Saturday by Tusculum police with evading arrest and theft of property valued under $1,000 following a vehicle pursuit that ended with a car crashing on Old Stage Road. Widener was a passenger in the car. The driver fled the crash scene on foot, police Chief Danny Greene said in a report. Police found Widener was wanted on the theft charge in connection with a Sept. 4 shoplifting incident at Walmart. Greeneville police said in a report Widener allegedly placed more than $85 worth of merchandise in a backpack and left the store through the garden center exit without paying for it. Widener was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Donald John Delph, 40, of Bealeton, Virginia, was charged Friday afternoon with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Delph was southbound on Interstate 81 in Greene County in a Ford commercial truck when a traffic stop was conducted. Suspected marijuana was found in Delph’s luggage and in a driver’s side front door pocket. Also found were a grinder and rolling papers, the report said. Bond of $2,000 was set for Delph, who was scheduled for a first appearance Monday in court.
Johnson City police early Sunday took a Telford man into custody on an aggravated assault arrest warrant stemming from a Sept. 22 incident. On that date, Jordan Coleman, 22, of Mill Street, choked the alleged victim, a report said. Coleman was taken into custody after he was seen by the alleged victim on security cameras at a Hopper Road address. Coleman was held on $3,600 bond in the Washington County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Thursday in court.
Holley N. Saunders, of 110 Champion Drive, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Blue Springs Parkway. The car driven by Saunders was pulled over due to an expired temporary tag, Deputy William Carr said in a report. A string odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the car. Saunders told deputies a jar containing marijuana was on her backpack. The jar, holding 7.4 grams of marijuana, was seized by deputies. Saunders was issued a criminal summons to appear Monday in court.
Jessica L. Browder, 27, of 127 Oakland Park, was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. While at an Oakland Park mobile home, Browder argued with the alleged victim before kicking him twice in the leg, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. Browder was determined to be the primary aggressor. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
An Afton man who had active arrest warrants in connection with a vehicle crash in September that caused serious injuries to the other driver was taken into custody Monday night by Greeneville police following a traffic stop at Walmart. Feliciano Sarate, of 4889 Kingpsort Highway, was charged on Sept. 16 with driving without a license, running a red light and having no vehicle insurance after a two-vehicle crash near Walmart, reports said. The driver’s side tail light on the vehicle being driven Monday night by Sarate was out, leading to the traffic stop. On the night of Sept. 16, Sarate allegedly ran a red light and struck a vehicle. The driver had to be freed from her car by first responders and was flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. Police found that Sarate had been involved in another wreck earlier this year and failed to pay court fines connected to that crash, leading to the arrest warrants being issued. Sarate is scheduled to appear Wednesday in court.
Women’s footwear, kitchen utensils and two cases of Mary Kay cosmetics were stolen between Friday and Saturday in the burglary of a house in the 2600 block of Kingsport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Two victims told deputies that the back door of the house was kicked in to provide entry. The value of the stolen possessions totals about $3,400.
A John Deere planter was stolen between Oct. 5 and Saturday from a barn in the 5400 block of Old Asheville Highway, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. The farm equipment is valued at $1,000. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A sump pump, power tools, an above-ground swimming pool and other items were stolen between Sept. 20 and Saturday from storage buildings in the 11600 block of Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. The property owner found a lock on one storage building had been switched. After using bolt cutters to get inside, the victim found that possessions had been stolen, the report said. Patio tables and portable grills were also taken. The combined value of the stolen items exceeds $2,200.