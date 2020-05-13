Jacob Franklin Cox, 38, of 407 Dyer Circle, was charged early Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine and served arrest warrants for violation of probation and a child support attachment. Cox was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle stopped for a light law violation about 3:25 a.m. Tuesday on Asheville Highway at Ell Street, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A records check showed Cox had active arrest warrants on file. A plastic bag containing methamphetamine was seen in the passenger-side door, the report said. Cox was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A report Monday night of a suspicious person outside Walmart resulted in an arrest by Greeneville police. Witnesses told police that a woman identified as Heather Michelle Dickens, of 249 Craft Lane, was asking for rides and appeared to be intoxicated, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Dickens was located in the parking lot of the Knights Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway and said she could not get a room because she had no identification on her. A search of Dickens turned up a bottle containing Clonazepam pills. Found in her purse was a bottle containing Suboxone, two syringes, a glass pipe and an empty plastic bag with suspected drug residue. Dickens was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a summons to appear in court.
Whitney B. Tagert, of 7240 Horton Highway, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with theft of property-shoplifting at Walmart. Tagert allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for about $104 worth of groceries, a loss prevention employee told officers. Tagert was issued a criminal summons to appear May 20 in General Sessions Court. Tagert was also trespassed from Walmart.
Greeneville police will interview a home caregiver who may be responsible for the theft of thousands of dollars from a client. A relative of the victim contacted police Monday and told officers that he received a bank statement on the mail showing $8,000 in charges on the victim’s credit card. The relative found “multiple charges” on the card not made by the victim, Officer Dillan Taylor said in a report. Bank statements showed about $25,000 that was unaccounted for, including a charge from a hotel sent in an email to the suspect. An investigation continues.
A mailbox in front of a Marley Drive business was thrown into a nearby pond, Greeneville police said in a report. Two and two construction cones are also missing. The incident was reported Monday. The mailbox is valued at $40.