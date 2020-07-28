Kenton J. Starnes, 34, of 106 Sevier Ave., was charged about 7:05 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence in the parking lot of the Food Country supermarket on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim. Deputies were approached by a citizen about a man apparently passed out in a car at the ATM machine in the parking lot. A small marijuana pipe and a box used to store marijuana was in his hand, Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. Starnes did poorly on field sobriety tests. He allegedly admitted that green residue in his nostrils was Clonazepam he ingested about two hours prior. Starnes did not know what day or time it was, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Nicholas M. Medcalf, 28, of 100 Pyburn Lane, was charged early Monday by sheriffs deputies with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Medcalf was seen about 1:45 a.m. Monday slumped over the steering wheel of a truck in the parking lot of Walkertown Presbyterian Church on Kingsport Highway, Deputy Mark rum said in a report. It “took several attempts to get (Medcalf) to become coherent,” the report said. Medcalf was allegedly lethargic and unsteady on his feet. A box on the drivers side floorboard of the truck contained several used syringes, three plastic bags with white crystal residue and a digital scale, the report said. Medcalf was held on bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
Tammy J. Sauls, 53, of 76 Melody Circle, Afton, was charged early Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. Deputies went to a mobile home in the 1700 block of Old Baileyton Road. The alleged victim was outside with blood on his face and had been struck over the left eye, Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. He told deputies he was struck with a Mason jar. Deputies found Sauls in the living room, which was in disarray. Sauls was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A counterfeit $50 bill was found Monday morning in a night drop box deposit from the Food City market on Asheville Highway, an Andrew Johnson Bank employee told Greeneville police. The deposit was made at the bank branch at 1102 W. Main St., Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The bill was passed Sunday at the supermarket. It was taken into evidence by police.
A pistol magazine containing ammunition was stolen between 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday from a car parked at the Quick Stop market at 2200 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The owner said about the time the magazine was stolen, he noticed “two slender white males” acting suspicious inside the store. One went outside while the other remained in the store. About the same time, the victim’s car alarm went off, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. The person who went outside came back in the store and told the victim he accidentally touched his car door handle. After the two males left on foot, the victim checked the car and saw a .40-caliber magazine was missing from the center console. The ammunition magazine is valued at $20.
A welder was stolen between Sunday night and Monday from a garage in the 2000 block of Old Asheville Highway, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. The homeowner said he noticed his garage door open Monday morning, a latch on the door broken and the welder missing. The red Lincoln welder is valued at $625.