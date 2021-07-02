Andy L. Ricker, of 425 Cicero Ave., was charged about 9 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Police were called to a Craft Lane address about a possibly intoxicated man. They spoke with Ricker, who had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. “Multiple syringes” were found in one of Ricker’s pockets, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A catalytic converter was stolen Thursday from a car parked at an auto body shop on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The man who called deputies said he left a relative’s Mercedes-Benz sedan at the body shop to be worked on. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
A .22 caliber pistol was stolen between Tuesday and Thursday from a house in the 3300 block of Chuckey Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Steven Smith said in a report. The victim said the pistol was removed from a box on a bedroom nightstand. The Heritage pistol is valued at $125.
The theft of a 1990 Isuzu truck stolen Monday from a property in the 6000 block of Snapps Ferry Road was reported Thursday to sheriff’s deputies. The owner told deputies that a man and woman named as suspects in the report asked to borrow the truck and were refused. He noticed the truck was gone about 45 minutes later, Deputy Michael Ball said. The truck was unlocked and the ignition keys were in the console. The truck is valued at $2,500. A car tire was slashed between Wednesday and Thursday while it was parked in the lot at Twin Oaks Village, 1120 Arnold Road, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The victim discovered the slashed tire about 7 a.m. Thursday. The tire is valued at about $50.
A man living in a tent on a Jones Street property in Baileyton told sheriff’s deputies this week that possessions were stolen while he was in jail. The theft occurred between June 8 and 11 and was reported Wednesday. He told deputies that possessions stolen include a bank debit card that was used on June 11 to withdraw $235 at an ATM in Asheville, North Carolina. A driver’s license and Social Security card were also stolen. A possible suspect is named in the report.